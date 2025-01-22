Missed out on the Eagles' collectible snow from the Rams game? Here are better ways for fans to spend $50

To commemorate the wintry glory of the Eagles' divisional playoff victory over the Rams, the team held an auction on Wednesday for 100 pints of snow preserved from Lincoln Financial Field during the game.

Within a few hours, fans pounced and bought up supplies of the limited-edition collectible, which cost $50 for a pint. The snow will be shipped to fans in dry ice "to maintain its natural state" from the field, the Eagles said, or it can be picked up at the ticket office at the Linc.

The promotion was part of the team's partnership with memorabilia platform the Realest, which gives fans access to all kinds of authenticated and game-used collectibles. In case it's not obvious that snow melts, the Eagles and the Realest advised buyers to keep snow containers frozen — probably in the kitchen freezer with ancient bags of peas that are used to ice bumps and bruises.

The Eagles said the $50 price tag was chosen because of the combined 28-22 score of Sunday's game, which came down to the wire before a clutch defensive stop ended a furious Rams comeback. The containers are printed with the score of the game and a lid that says "Let's Hunt," the team's rallying cry for the postseason.

Sales of the collectible snow are not supporting any charitable causes, a spokesperson for the Realest said.

Slapping an Eagles logo on just about anything is probably enough to find 100 people willing to buy it, so it's no surprise that the snow sold out so quickly. For people who attended the Rams game, there's definitely some sentimental value to having a piece of the elements from that night to show off as an odd conversation piece. On the other hand, a pint of snow in the freezer is liable to be mistaken — at least once, with great disappointment — for a container of ice cream.

Surely, for fans who missed out, there have to better ways to shell out $50. Here are our top five suggestions.

1. Donate to a charity like the Eagles Autism Foundation or a fundraiser for the Los Angeles wildfires

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is a prominent advocate for people with autism, inspired by his younger brother who was diagnosed when they were kids. Since he created the Eagles Autism Foundation in 2018, the team has raised more than $30 million for research and care programs.

"When you have some suffering in your own family, you don't want other people to have that same suffering," Lurie said in 2019. "You focus on things that might alleviate or prevent that suffering in others."

A $50 donation to the Eagles Autism Foundation could have a tangible impact on someone's life.

In the same vein, Eagles fans have already donated more than $52,000 to a GoFundMe set up to provide support for people affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. A donation there or to another wildfire relief organization, like the American Red Cross, would go a long way.

2. Adopt and care for a pet whose shelter fees have been waived by the Eagles

The Eagles shared heartwarming photos this week of several players having fun with dogs from three animal shelters in the region. For the rest of the team's playoff run, the Eagles will be covering pet adoption fees at Providence Animal Center in Delaware County, Street Tails in Philadelphia and Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey.

Since adoptions from these shelters will be free, giving a pet a home and putting money toward its care would be a great way to embrace the team's "dawg mentality."

3. Buy Eagles clothing and accessories from a local maker

As long as people keep buying sports apparel made by corporate giants like Fanatics, they'll continue to dominate the market despite endless complaints about poor quality and crooked numbers on Jalen Hurts jerseys. Buying team gear from local makers of Eagles apparel is a great way to support small businesses and show off designs that others don't have.

Some of the best in the region include Paul Carpenter Art, Shibe Vintage Sports, South Fellini, Heavy Slime, Phillygoat and Made By Taylor Nicole for women's apparel. There's even a shirt now for Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's butchered Eagles chant before the Rams game.

4. Buy another Eagles collectible that can be displayed more easily

Maybe it's a bit early to start memorializing this playoff run, especially with the Washington Commanders coming to town for the NFC championship game on Sunday, but there are items to mark their past success.

The Realest has some legitimately cool game-worn Eagles jerseys up for auction, but they're going for hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, there's some neat stuff you can find on eBay from the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017-18. For $25, there's an Eagles rally towel for sale from the team's 38-7 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings in that season's NFC championship game. A replica Lombardi Trophy with the Eagles logo is listed for $49.99. Sometimes it's fun to just poke around on eBay and other sites like it to find a good deal on a piece that can be displayed proudly.

5. Save it for the Super Bowl parade ... or get some ice cream to cope with a loss

Has there ever been a happier day in the Delaware Valley than Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018? Tens of thousands of fans packed the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Center City as the Eagles rode through Philadelphia on a jubilant caravan of buses. Street vendors sold all kinds of bootleg T-shirts that are worn like time capsules of the atmosphere that day.

In the event of another parade, Eagles fans will have to make arrangements to skip work or school. It wouldn't be a bad idea to set aside a little bit of pocket cash to spend on making the most of the occasion.

And in case the Eagles fall short, maybe go ahead and stock your freezer with some ice cream. It'll be a lot more useful for drowning sorrow than a container of snow from a playoff game.