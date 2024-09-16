More Sports:

September 16, 2024

Eagles gameday open thread: Week 2 vs. Falcons

Follow along and chat below as the Eagles take on the Falcons at the Linc.

By Jimmy Kempski
After playing on Friday night in Brazil Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles will once again be on display on a national stage when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles initially listed just three players on their injury report, but the list of players grew to seven, including star receiver A.J. Brown, who is out with a hamstring injury. The Falcons are mostly healthy, at least according to their injury report, although in Week 1 starting quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to be significantly hampered by an Achilles tear he suffered last season. You can find the Eagles' and Falcons' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' defensive focus will be on corralling talented running back Bijan Robinson, who the Falcons are likely to lean on heavily this season. The Eagles must tackle well, get the Falcons into long downs and distances, and find a way to make Cousins even more uncomfortable than he already appears to be. The Eagles' pass rush was quiet Week 1, partly due to the field conditions, but they must do a better job of getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks going forward. 

On the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts had some sloppy decision-making moments against the Packers, which he'll need to clean up against this inferior Falcons team.

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some folks around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

