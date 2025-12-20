The Eagles have owned the NFC East this century

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the cusp of being the first NFC East team in over 20 years to repeat as divisional champs. To be determined if they'll get the job done on Saturday evening against the Washington Commanders.

Despite that infamous trend, the Birds have decidedly owned the NFC East this century, so I figured I'd just take a moment to recognize their sustained dominance. All of the following stats are since 2000.

NFC East titles

Eagles: 11 Cowboys: 7 Giants: 4 Commanders: 3

If they are able to close out the Commanders on Sunday evening, the Eagles will have as many divisional titles since 2022 as the Commanders have this century.

NFC Championship Game appearances

Eagles: 8 Giants: 3 Commanders: 1 Cowboys: 0

Here's a visual of the last time each NFC team played in the NFC Championship Game:

Super Bowl appearances

Eagles: 4 Giants: 3 Commanders: 0 Cowboys: 0

The Giants went on unexpected runs in 2000, 2007, and 2011.

Super Bowl wins

Eagles: 2 Giants: 2 Commanders: 0 Cowboys: 0

Remember when the Cowboys fan friend in your life constantly reminded you of how many Super Bowls the Cowboys had, and that the Eagles had none?

Playoff wins

Eagles: 20 Giants: 11 Cowboys: 4 Commanders: 3

The Eagles had the same number of playoff wins last season as the Cowboys have had this century. They had one more last season than the Commanders have had this century.

Overall record (regular season)

Eagles: 260-170-2 (0.604) Cowboys: 229-201-2 (0.532) Giants: 190-241-1 (0.441) Commanders: 178-252-2 (0.414)

The Giants have the worst record in the NFL since 2017.

Overall point differential (regular season)

Eagles: +1541 Cowboys: +489 Giants: -851 Commanders: -1319

I thought the Commanders' point differential would be worse than it is.

Eagles' record vs. each NFC East rival

• Eagles vs. Giants: 35-17 (0.673)

• Eagles vs. Commanders: 31-19 (0.620)

• Eagles vs. Cowboys: 28-24 (0.538)

The Cowboys and Commanders still hold winning records over the Eagles all-time, though the Commanders' lead has dwindled significantly this century.

