Eagles honors: Best players, performances, and plays from the 2024-2025 season

Each year the NFL televises it's "NFL Honors" award show, during which they recognize the league's best players, performances, and plays from the season. That's tonight.

The Eagles have five players up for six awards:

• RB Saquon Barkley (two awards): MVP, and Offensive Player of the Year

• LB Zack Baun: Defensive Player of the Year

• CB Quinyon Mitchell: Defensive Rookie of the Year

• CB Cooper DeJean: Defensive Rookie of the Year

• DC Vic Fangio: Assistant Coach of the Year

Here we'll do an Eagles-only version.

Most Valuable Player: Saquon Barkley

Duh. Barkley had one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history, rushing for 2005 yards and 13 TDs during the regular season, and another 442 and 5 TDs in three playoff games. He would have likely been the all-time single-season rushing leader if the Eagles hadn't rested starters Week 18 against the Giants. He'll be the all-time single-season rushing leader (regular season + playoffs) if he is able to rush for 30 or more yards in the Super Bowl.

Barkley topped 100 yards in 14 of the Eagles' 20 games, and he ripped off an astounding 7 TD runs of 60+ yards. He should probably be the MVP of the NFL, but the last 11 NFL MVPs have all been quarterbacks, and that's unlikely to change this year.

Coach of the Year: Vic Fangio

As noted previously, Fangio's contributions to this team in one small chart:

Eagles defense 2023 2024 NFL Rank: Yards allowed 26 1 NFL Rank: Points allowed 30 2 NFL Rank: Takeaways T-23 6

Yes, some of the positions in the Eagles' defense were upgraded, notably at CB and LB, but it was Fangio who pieced it all together.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is another good candidate for this award, as always, as Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson all either made the Pro Bowl or were named to the All-Pro team. As for the fifth offensive lineman... 👇

Comeback Player of the Year: Mekhi Becton

Becton had a promising rookie season after the Jets made him the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft, but his career went downhill from there, until he signed with the Eagles after the 2024 draft. Under Stoutland, Becton transitioned from OT to RG, where he had a very good season, likely attracting a hefty payday this offseason.

Breakout Player of the Year: LB Zack Baun

Baun spent his first four years mostly as an edge rusher in New Orleans, where he played a total of 660 snaps in four seasons (an average of 165 snaps per season). After signing a cheap contract in Philly, Fangio thought, "Hey, I think this guy is a linebacker," and he was right, as Baun had 177 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, and 2 INTs.

Offensive Player of the Year: RT Lane Johnson

It's a little silly to write about Barkley twice, so let's go with someone else here, even if Barkley is likely to win the NFL's version of this award.

In my opinion Johnson is still the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

Defensive Player of the Year: DT Jalen Carter

Baun is one of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year nominees, but Carter is the player most responsible for keeping opposing offensive coordinators up at night. Carter was consistently double-teamed all year, and he was still a dominant force in the middle of the Eagles' defense.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Will Shipley

The Eagles didn't have any major rookie contributors on the offensive side of the ball in 2024, but Shipley had a huge forced fumble in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, and a long run at the end of the game that rubbed some salt in the wound.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Quinyon Mitchell

Mitchell had an excellent rookie season, making 46 tackles and breaking up 12 passes in 16 games. He did not have a regular season INT, but he collected his first pick in the playoffs against the Packers, and then another one in the NFC Championship Game. More on that second pick momentarily.

Clutch Performance of the Year: Jalen Carter's sack and pressure to close out the Rams

Nakobe Dean's game-sealing INT against the Jaguars would also be a good choice here, but Carter's heroics against the Rams saved the Eagles' season. With the Rams driving inside the red zone, Carter sacked Matthew Stafford on 3rd down and forced an errant pass on 4th down to close out that game when things were beginning to look bleak.

Moment of the Year: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle

In a season absolutely filled with Barkley highlights, this one obviously stands out above the rest.

Celly (celebration) of the Year: Quinyon Mitchell taunts Terry McLaurin after INT

After Mitchell "Moss'd" McLaurin in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, Mitchell did McLaurin's TD celebration.

The danger in developing a TD celebration is that opposing teams will also mock it.

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Saquon Barkley runs for 205 yards against the Rams

Barkley had 255 rushing yards Week 12 against the Rams in L.A., but his 205-yard performance came in a far more meaningful game in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Barkley had TD runs of 62 and 78 yards, which ended up being half of the Eagles' scoring in that game. He was a superhero all season, but never more than in that game.

