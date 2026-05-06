Man arrested after stolen truck hits multiple vehicles before crashing into Kingsessing playground

Police have apprehended the suspected driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into two cars and a Southwest Philly school playground.

Robert Littlepage, 18, allegedly went on a "multi-district crime spree" in Kingsessing on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say he attempted to carjack a female driver near the 6300 block of Grays Avenue around 2:13 p.m., and later stole a white utility truck that had been left running by 62nd and Reedland streets.

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Surveillance cameras captured the truck hitting a parked SUV on Elmwood Avenue, jumping the curb onto a sidewalk and running a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. The vehicle then crashed into an occupied car, which subsequently struck two parked cars in a chain reaction, and barreled through a playground outside Mitchell Elementary School. School district officials said no children or teachers were outside during the time of the crash, but the yard's fence was damaged.

Police reported no serious injuries to bystanders and said the person inside the car that was hit is at the hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement arrested Littlepage, a native of Douglassville, Georgia, at the scene. He will be charged with aggravated assault, attempted carjacking, reckless driving and other crimes.

A witness to the incident has gained viral fame for his interview with NBC10. Jamele Ransom, a crossing guard in the area at the time of the crashes, offered details while enjoying an ice cream cone.

This story was updated with additional information from the school district.

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