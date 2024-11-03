Eagles-Jaguars Week 9 inactives, with analysis

November 03, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags listed 11 players on their initial injury report, seven of whom were "questionable" for this matchup, making their gameday inactives report of particualar interest.
Here are the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives, with analysis...
TE E.J. Jenkins was elevated from the practice squad. Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.
• TE Dallas Goedert: This will be the third game that Goedert has missed after injuring his hamstring early in the game against the Browns. Grant Calcaterra has filled in as the starter. He has 8 catches on 8 targets for 130 yards in the 2+ games Goedert has been out.
• CB Darius Slay: Slay injured his groin against the Bengals, and had trouble walking off the field. He's out. Earlier in the season, Kelee Ringo was the first sub off the bench at outside corner, but Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Slay against the Bengals. It'll be interesting to see who gets the nod.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.
The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, and Nick Gates.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard is among the inactives once again after being active last week.
• S Tristin McCollum: Eli Ricks is active with Slay out.
• LT Jordan Mailata (IR): After injuring his hamstring against the Browns Week 7, Mailata stayed on the ground for while, before getting helped off the field by teammate Landon Dickerson and a trainer. He struggled putting weight on his left leg. After getting examined in the medical tent, Mailata was carted off the field. His injury seemed serious, so a trip to IR last week was not surprising. He will miss at least the next two games.
Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants Week 8. Johnson struggled early in that game, but seemed to eventually settle in. He played well against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals Week 8, and is expected to start against the Jaguars.
• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.
• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window for return last week.
• WR Gabe Davis: The Jags signed Davis away from the Bills in free agency. He has 18 catches for 217 yards and 2 TDs this season.
The Jags are down two of their top three receivers, with Christian Kirk on IR. The good news for the Jags is that Brian Thomas will play, though he is not 100 percent.
• LG Ezra Cleveland: Cleveland is the Jaguars' starting LG. When he went out of the game last week against the Packers, Cooper Hodges filled in. Hodges was a seventh-round pick in 2023 who has played 30 career snaps, 29 of which were against the Packers last week.
• DT Maason Smith: Smith is a second-round rookie. He has 5 tackles and a sack this season.
The rest:
The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 3, 2024
• WR Christian Kirk: Kirk's season is over after reportedly suffering a fractured collarbone. He had 84 catches for 1108 yards and 8 TDs in 2022. In 2023, he had 57 catches for 787 yards and 3 TDs, despite missing five games.
• S Andrew Wingard (IR): Wingard is a role player for the Jags defense. He has not yet played in any games this season, but had his 21-day practice window opened last week.
• WR/RS Devin Duvernay (IR): Duvernay is mainly a return specialist. With Duvernay out, Parker Washington has been the primary returner, and he took a punt to the house Week 7 against the Patriots.
• RB Keilan Robinson (IR): Fifth-round rookie. No carries yet this season.
