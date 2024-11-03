Eagles-Jaguars Week 9 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags listed 11 players on their initial injury report, seven of whom were "questionable" for this matchup, making their gameday inactives report of particualar interest.

Here are the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives, with analysis...

TE E.J. Jenkins was elevated from the practice squad. Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.



• TE Dallas Goedert: This will be the third game that Goedert has missed after injuring his hamstring early in the game against the Browns. Grant Calcaterra has filled in as the starter. He has 8 catches on 8 targets for 130 yards in the 2+ games Goedert has been out.

• CB Darius Slay: Slay injured his groin against the Bengals, and had trouble walking off the field. He's out. Earlier in the season, Kelee Ringo was the first sub off the bench at outside corner, but Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Slay against the Bengals. It'll be interesting to see who gets the nod.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, and Nick Gates.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard is among the inactives once again after being active last week.



• S Tristin McCollum: Eli Ricks is active with Slay out.