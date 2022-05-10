More Sports:

May 10, 2022

Jalen Hurts for MVP? Bettors are starting to like that idea

The Eagles QB has seen a rise in MVP bets at one sportsbook

By Nick Tricome
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Will Jalen Hurts take a step forward this season? Bettors are starting to bank on it, a big one in fact. 

In the past month, the third-year QB has drawn the most tickets and the most money to win NFL MVP at Caesars Sportsbook, this according to the book's editorial writer Max Meyer. 

Hurts, 23, is entering just his second season as the Eagles' full-time starter. He hasn't blown anyone away as a passer — his 3,144 passing yards in 2021 were 21st in the NFL — but his leadership and athleticism matched well with what ultimately became a run-heavy offense, and helped pushed the Birds to the playoffs. 

Hurts, however, is expected to succeed with one of the better offensive lines in football protecting him, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert returning, and big receiver A.J. Brown added to the mix after a blockbuster trade at the draft. He has all the weapons to become a much greater threat through the air. 

"The foundation has been set. The standard has been set," Hurts said of the team's progress during his media availability last week. "The only direction is to climb... the only direction is to rise."

Hurts is +4000 to win MVP on bet365 (via VegasInsider) as of Monday afternoon. Over at DraftKings, he has the 10th best odds at +1800

But the typical names lie ahead of him, such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes as the favorites at +750, then Aaron Rodgers (+800), Tom Brady (+900), Justin Herbert (+1100) and Joe Burrow (+1300).

It should be noted though that the last Eagles QB that went into his second year as the starter played at a clear MVP level before an ACL tear derailed those prospects. 

Nick Tricome
