Eagles-Jets inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Gardner Minshew will start. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are missing a number of their best players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Jets' inactives, with analysis.

Jalen Hurts is officially inactive. We covered what that means for the Eagles in more depth here and here, but the most obvious pregame takeaway is to wonder what the Eagles' offense will look like with a different style of quarterback. We'll have two weeks after this game is over to get into all of that.

Jordan Howard is also out. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott will handle the workload at running back, with Kenny Gainwell sprinkled in.



The rest of the Eagles' inactives are here:

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.







The Jets' inactives:

There was a question whether WR Corey Davis will play or not, but he is active.