Live updates/open thread recap: Lions 27, Eagles 24

This is the third straight season that the Philadelphia Eagles have won Week 1 and lost Week 2. In each of the last two seasons they responded with a win Week 3. Standing in their way this year will be the undefeated (1-0-1, ha) Detroit Lions.

The injury bug has already bitten the Eagles hard, as four players are listed as out, one as doubtful, and three as questionable. And that doesn't even include all the guys they have placed on IR so far this season. The Lions, meanwhile, are relatively healthy. They listed five players on their injury report, all of whom are questionable to play. Check out the full injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Lions are no pushover. They have a nice, underrated set of skill position players, with emerging young talent in WR Kenny Golladay and TE T.J. Hockenson. The Eagles will have to find a way to get more pressure on the quarterback than they have through the first two games, and give their secondary some relief. Offensively, the Eagles will need a boost from the run game with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery both out.

The Eagles were originally favored by as many as 7.5 points, but you can now find some lines where they are only favored by 4.5. Obviously, that means that the betting action this week has been on Detroit. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 3 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below and follow the action in our live tracker:

