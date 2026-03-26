Eagles mailbag: Are 2026 or 2027 draft picks more preferable in an A.J. Brown trade?

With NFL free agency mostly in the rearview mirror, let's do a mailbag post or two to handle all your questions. As always, thank you for doing half the work for me. This is Part II of a two-part mailbag. (Part I here.)

Question from @vpofwinning (via Bluesky): Is it possible the Eagles have the "framework" for an A.J. Brown trade worked out with a team like the Patriots, and they are just waiting for June 1st? Draft outcomes could change things but just knowing potential terms could help both teams. That means 2027 picks but Howie has never been shy about that.

I'm going to focus on the last part of your question, noting that a post-draft trade would have to involve 2027 picks. Personally, I think 2027 picks are preferable.

The Eagles have nine picks total in the 2026 draft, with extra picks in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. They're also picking a little higher than they usually do after their first-round exit in the playoffs last season. They're not hurting for draft capital this year.

But also, as noted in our Tuesday mailbag, if you look at Eagles mock draft roundups, a lot of the guys projected to them are kind of like, "Ew, no." It just doesn't seem like a very good draft this year, with fewer than normal true first-round talents. And that's at pick 23. If you're trading with a team like the Patriots, for example, you're getting pick 31.

Surely, the Eagles would far prefer the Patriots' pick in 2027 (and the Pats would probably prefer to keep their 2027 pick instead, frankly), as New England is highly unlikely to repeat as AFC champs, and also have some potential to not even qualify for the playoffs. Hell, they're not even favored to win their own division this season.

As for having the "framework" of a post-June 1 trade worked out, sure, I can see that. Of course, as you mentioned, the Pats could fill their need for a receiver elsewhere or A.J. could suddenly decide that he loves Jalen Hurts again like he used to (OK, maybe not). But there is risk on both sides that something could blow up a deal between now and then.

Question from @irisheagles (via Bluesky): Safeties you think might be available for trade?

I was looking at maybe doing a full-on article on this, like, "Three safeties who make sense in a trade" or something like that. But I just don't really see any teams out there with a surplus of safeties worth trading for. And that's probably why they all got snapped up so quickly in free agency.

The two players who I think could be had in a trade are Jalen Ramsey (Steelers), who moved to safety last season, and Budda Baker (Cardinals). The problem with those two guys is that they're both on the downsides of their careers and they're making a lot of money. Ramsey is due to make $19.5 million in cash this year, and Baker is due to make roughly $16.2 million. No thanks.

Even if you got their current teams to eat, say, half of their salaries, the Eagles still would've just been better served bringing Reed Blankenship back at $8 million per year.

Question from @kirk76mcfly (via Bluesky): Was there any thought given to moving Jihaad Campbell to the edge, similar to what Micah Parsons did with Dallas, which would have allowed Nakobe to stay?

Campbell is a linebacker, in my opinion. From what I saw of him on the edge in training camp and his occasional reps on the edge during the regular season, he did not look like a player ready to make any kind of real impact as a pass rusher.

Question from @JigginJalen: Do you think any players drafted after Andrew Mukuba last year will play more snaps this year? Barely anyone from that class played last year after Jihaad and Mukuba.

I think that one of the 2025 rookies who will have a bigger role this year is Drew Kendall. He cross-trained at center and guard last year, and depending on what the Eagles do in the draft he could be the first guy off the bench at all three interior offensive line spots this season. With Brett Toth moving on the opportunity is certainly there for Kendall.

I think the Eagles would also like to get Ty Robinson involved more. He only played 104 defensive snaps last season, and they were almost all in garbage time. If you look at Moro Ojomo's rookie season, he didn't really play either, but saw his role increase in his second season before becoming a full-on starter in 2025.

You could see in Ojomo's second training camp that the light was starting to come on for him, so the Eagles will hope they see similar progress from Robinson.

Question from @footba11joe (via Bluesky): Are there any positions that would be mostly off-limits in say the first three rounds of the draft? Have the Eagles put too many resources into DT and LB for example, or do they keep feeding any and all pipelines?

I would say that in the first round, you can pretty much eliminate QB, RB, LB, and CB. And then there's debate over whether or not the Eagles would use a first-round pick on a safety.

But I think that once you get into Day 2, everything is on the table, including quarterback.

Question from @seang215 (via Bluesky): The Eagles' current asking price for Tanner McKee is high, and there's no harm trying to get the most out of him. But in the grand scheme he was a sixth-round pick, and if no team is interested would it really be that bad to "only" get a 4th? Surely that's a better outcome than him walking next year.

To begin, does it really matter much where he was picked? In McKee's draft, Hendon Hooker was a high third-round pick. He got cut by his original team, and has been bouncing around practice squads since. Is he more valuable because he was a higher pick? Will Levis was the first pick in the second round. Is he more valuable? Hell, Anthony Richardson was the fourth overall pick. Is he more valuable?

I think the Eagles feel like they have one of the best QB2s in the NFL in McKee. And if you look at their history, they value QB2s as much as any other team out there. I can tell you right now that there is no way they'll trade him for a mere fourth-round pick.

Question from @fritstastic (via Bluesky): Will we see new extensions for Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith this off-season?

Jordan Davis' contract extension actually lowered his cap number in 2026, so there was no holdup getting that done. In Carter's case, any extension is going to raise his 2026 cap number. So I think the Eagles are just waiting for A.J. Brown's situation to play out before we see any Carter extension announced.

An extension for Smith is less likely, but I do at least project that he will have his fifth-year option exercised.

Question from @BigsWinz: After the draft who is the first free agent the Eagles sign?

Ha, I looked back at notable veteran signings over the years shortly after the draft, usually because a position wasn't addressed. There were more than I remembered:

• 2025: None

• 2024: Mekhi Becton

• 2023: None

• 2022: James Bradberry

• 2021: Ryan Kerrigan

• 2020: None

• v2019: Zach Brown

• 2018: Darren Sproles

• 2017: LeGarrette Blount

Becton, Bradberry, and Blount were hits. The rest, not so much.

I'll take a shot in the dark and go with WR Jauan Jennings in 2026, as he feels like a guy disappointed with how his market materialized this offseason who might be waiting for the right opportunity after the draft.

Question from @flyingchairs (via Bluesky): Does Jake Elliott's reworked contract really signify they won’t even bring in some training camp competition?

Jake will be their kicker this year after they guaranteed him $5 million. Maybe there's some value in seeing a young guy kick in camp and trying to hold him on the practice squad during the season? We'll see. But I doubt it.

Question from @jshuane: I'm really intrigued by the Riq Woolen signing. Seems everyone sees it as a one year rental if he plays well and raises his price. Is there a world where Howie can keep the trio of Riq/Q/Coop intact AND reward Carter without backing himself into a corner financially?

If Woolen plays well they won't be able to afford him. If he doesn't, they won't want him again in 2027 anyway.

And it's not just Carter. It's Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, Jihaad Campbell, etc., who would all almost certainly be higher on the "core retention" priority list than Woolen.

Question from @_weedie21: Who do you think the Eagles open the season against?

This question is less fun than it was a year ago. It won't be the Seahawks (they'll be at home), 49ers (Australia), or Rams (Australia).

I think this year will be a boring Week 1 opponent. Like, Colts-Eagles in Philly, or something like that.

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