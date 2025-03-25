More Events:

March 25, 2025

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform NFL Films classics while TVs show Eagles highlights at the Mann Center in July

Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese will host the celebration of the Super Bowl winning season at TD Pavilion.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Eagles
Eagles Mann Center Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's 78-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs in January will likely be among the NFL Films highlights that will be shown at the Mann Center on July 24. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform classics from the NFL Films soundtrack.

Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl season will get an orchestral score at the Mann Center this summer during a performance hosted by longtime radio play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese.

"A Championship Season" will bring the best clips from the team's dominant run to three giant screens as the Philadelphia Orchestra performs symphonic music from the NFL Films soundtrack. The event, presented by the Eagles and NFL Films, will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, in the performing arts center's TD Pavilion in West Fairmount Park.

MORE: Eagles center Landon Dickerson will guest bartend in Montgomery County next month

NFL Films, based in Mount Laurel, will have a vast archive to draw from to help Eagles fans relive the season. The production company recently spotlighted Saquon Barkley's 78-yard scamper through the snow during the Eagles' NFC divisional round playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Barkley's 2,504 rushing yards set the NFL record for a single season including the playoffs, and he called that run his favorite touchdown, commenting on how watching the clip with the backdrop of the NFL Films music even elevated the play.

"They have the old school music behind it," Barkley said during the playoffs. "That's cool to me because I remember being however old I was, watching NFL Films and hearing music like that."

Much of NFL Films' original music was written by Sam Spence, who served as an in-house composer from the 1960s until 1990. Spence's scores "Classic Battle," "The Magnificent Eleven" and "March to the Trenches" are among the hundreds he wrote for NFL Films, whose music has become inseparable from the lore of pro football.

Fans who attend the all-ages screening and orchestra performance in July are encouraged to wear Eagles gear and pack a picnic.

Presale tickets go on sale for 24 hours starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a general sale that starts at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster or the Mann Ticket Office. A portion of the proceeds will support the Mann Center’s free arts education initiatives and Eagles Autism Foundation.

A Championship Season with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Thursday, July 24 | 8 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Tickets: $30-$75, plus taxes and fees
TD Pavilion at the Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Eagles Philadelphia Mann Center Philadelphia Orchestra

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor Parker details $2 billion housing plan

Cherelle Parker Housing Plan

Sponsored

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Entertainment

Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles returns to reality TV

susan noles hulu

Prevention

Eating more fruit and dairy products may reduce the risk of tinnitus

tinnitus diet study

Entertainment

Jonas Brothers to perform at Citizens Bank Park this summer on 20th anniversary tour

jonas brothers tour philadelphia

Eagles

The longest-tenured Philly athletes following Brandon Graham's retirement

Lane-Johnson-Tunnel-Eagles-2024.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved