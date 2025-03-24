Eagles center Landon Dickerson will guest bartend in Montgomery County next month

March 24, 2025
Landon Dickerson will take his talents behind the bar for a fundraiser benefitting first responders.
The Eagles center, who demonstrated his shotgunning skills during the Birds' Super Bowl victory tour, will serve drinks at the Eagleville Taphouse on Thursday, April 3. The ticketed event supports the Montgomery County Hero Fund, which provides assistance to the families of firefighters, law enforcement, military personnel and paramedics injured or killed on the job.
Dickerson will man the bar from 6-8 p.m. Draft beer, wine, soda and snacks are included with each ticket, while liquor will be charged separately. Admission is $40 in advance or $50 at the bar. (About half of the available spots have sold out as of Monday at 11:30 a.m.) All proceeds go to the Montgomery County Hero Fund.
This isn't the Dickerson's first bartending stint. He participated in a similar event at the Great American Pub in Conshohocken last May. It generated $8,000 for the fund.
Thursday, April 3 | 6-8 p.m.
$40 in advance | $50 at the door
Eagleville Taphouse
3300 Ridge Pike, Eagleville
