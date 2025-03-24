Eagles center Landon Dickerson will guest bartend in Montgomery County next month

Landon Dickerson will take his talents behind the bar for a fundraiser benefitting first responders.

The Eagles center, who demonstrated his shotgunning skills during the Birds' Super Bowl victory tour, will serve drinks at the Eagleville Taphouse on Thursday, April 3. The ticketed event supports the Montgomery County Hero Fund, which provides assistance to the families of firefighters, law enforcement, military personnel and paramedics injured or killed on the job.