March 24, 2025

Eagles center Landon Dickerson will guest bartend in Montgomery County next month

The offensive lineman is slinging beers for charity at the Eagleville Taphouse on Thursday, April 3.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Landon Dickerson bartending Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Landon Dickerson will raise money for the Montgomery County Hero Fund at the Eagleville Taphouse on Thursday, April 3. The Eagles center bartended for the charity in Conshohocken in 2024.

Landon Dickerson will take his talents behind the bar for a fundraiser benefitting first responders.

The Eagles center, who demonstrated his shotgunning skills during the Birds' Super Bowl victory tour, will serve drinks at the Eagleville Taphouse on Thursday, April 3. The ticketed event supports the Montgomery County Hero Fund, which provides assistance to the families of firefighters, law enforcement, military personnel and paramedics injured or killed on the job.

MORE: Jonas Brothers to perform at Citizens Bank Park this summer on 20th anniversary tour

Dickerson will man the bar from 6-8 p.m. Draft beer, wine, soda and snacks are included with each ticket, while liquor will be charged separately. Admission is $40 in advance or $50 at the bar. (About half of the available spots have sold out as of Monday at 11:30 a.m.) All proceeds go to the Montgomery County Hero Fund.

This isn't the Dickerson's first bartending stint. He participated in a similar event at the Great American Pub in Conshohocken last May. It generated $8,000 for the fund.

Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser for Montco Hero Fund

Thursday, April 3 | 6-8 p.m.
$40 in advance | $50 at the door
Eagleville Taphouse
3300 Ridge Pike, Eagleville

