Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Eagles teammates shotgun beers with Jimmy Fallon

Saquon Barkley admitted he had some practice shotgunning beers before he was filmed downing a drink in mere seconds as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win in New Orleans on Sunday night.

"Back in my day, I did go to Penn State, so you know I had my party days," the Eagles running back said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Despite the video going viral on social media, Barkley said he actually lost the competition to his teammate Nick Gates.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and five offensive linemen joined Barkley on the late night show – and held a shotgunning competition. Barkley appeared to tie left guard Landon Dickerson for the win.

Earlier, Fallon asked Hurts asked about a more wholesome moment following the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs – when he had the chance to hold the Lombardi Trophy amidst a rain of green and white confetti. In the moment, Hurts said he was still trying to process the game, and said that no one can really know how they're going to feel after winning a title.

"You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments, and you see the greats and how they handle it and their excitement and the rush of emotions and all I could think about was all the hard work," Hurts said. "All I could think about was all the effort. To see my reflection on the chrome trophy in that mirror, it was a pretty good feeling."

Fallon also played a video of New York Giants co-owner John Mara saying that he'd "have a hard time sleeping" if Barkley – who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Giants – signed with the Eagles. Barkley said there was no bad blood after he joined the Birds, noting that he received congratulatory messages and birthday wishes from a few people in the Giants organization on Sunday.

"That clip is in the past, I'm happy to be an Eagle," Barkley said. "I look at is as like Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs, you know, he played for the Colts but he's remembered as a Ram. So now, I'm just trying to be remembered as an Eagle."

Fallon, Hurts and Barkley talked about the voicemail Barkley's daughter left for him before the game, the "tush push" play and Hurts' phone background – which was taken the night the Eagles lost the 2023 Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

Check out the full interview below.