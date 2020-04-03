Eagles mock draft roundup, version 4.0

On Thursday, we published our fourth Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason, the trade-back edition, which to my surprise was (mostly) well-received. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 21st overall.

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (Todd McShay, ESPN)

The void at wide receiver hasn't gone away, and the Eagles will have to think long and hard about whether they are ready to enter the 2020 season with the oft-injured Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside off a disappointing rookie campaign, as their wideouts again. Justin Jefferson out of LSU is for sure in play at No. 21. But Philadelphia also could really use a spark in the middle of the defense. Queen is a rangy, off-ball linebacker with burst and great tackling ability.

#JimmySays: This was a two-round mock draft by McShay, with the Eagles taking Utah CB Jaylon Johnson in the second round, lol.

If the Eagles don't trade up for one of the "Big Three" receivers (Ruggs III, Lamb, Jeudy), they could end up feeling pretty good about sitting tight and scooping up Jefferson. Crazy statistics in last year's championship season (111 catches, 1,540 yards, 18 TDs) matched by great interviews and surprising speed at the combine (4.43 40) make this a perfect fit.

#JimmySays: If he's still there, I'm sure the Eagles would be more than happy to scoop up Jefferson.

Philly needs juice at wide receiver. Jefferson provides that, having pleasantly surprised many with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#JimmySays: I think we're going to be seeing a lot of Justin Jefferson.

No sense overthinking this selection. The WR corps needs to be upgraded, and Higgins provides a big target on the perimeter for Carson Wentz.

#JimmySays: This is going to sound hypocritical since I had Higgins as the Eagles' first round pick in our initial Eagles-only mock draft of the season, but I can't see him going first round. He skipped Combine workouts, citing that he didn't have as much time to prepare as the rest of the receivers because he played in the National Championship Game. That's loser stuff. Justin Jefferson competed and helped his stock greatly in Indy, as did several other players from LSU and Clemson.

He's a sideline-to-sideline linebacker whose speed makes this Eagles defense more athletic.

#JimmySays: Nope.

Much more than just a speed merchant. According to Pro Football Focus, Ruggs dropped just five passes during his three college seasons. And he's a highly efficient route runner.

#JimmySays: Barring some sort of gas mask smoking contraption video emerging on draft day, he won't be there at 21.

Jefferson's playmaking skills will make the Eagles' passing attack more potent -- especially with a healthy Carson Wentz.

#JimmySays: Reuter actually went the extra mile, and did a four-rounder. His complete list of Eagles picks:

Round 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Round 2: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois Round 3: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado Round 4: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh Round 4: La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida Round 4: James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State

I like all those players, but I don't like the round value for Taylor, Jackson, Perine, or Smith-Williams. I do applaud the hustle.