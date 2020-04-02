Live NFL free agency updates: Is there any chance the Eagles snatch a top remaining free agent?

The price to sign a new player is going down as the draft approaches and the Eagles still have a variety of needs. What are the chances the Eagles ink one of the top remaining jobless NFL players to a team-friendly deal?

Well, with so much uncertainty surrounding the timing of offseason programs — or if they will even occur before the 2020 season (or if the 2020 season will happen as normal) — a slowdown in signings makes sense and we could be on the cusp of it.

Still, there are a handful of guys out there who are too good not to find a home before the draft, which is scheduled to begin later this month as planned. We already dove into the unlikely but surprisingly sensible possibility that the Eagles ink Cam Newton or Jameis Winston to back up Carson Wentz. But which other remaining free agents are possibilities?

Here's an abbreviated list (with only players at positions of need) of the 10 best remaining fits for the Birds:

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, 27

Clowney reportedly lowered his asking price $2 million to somewhere in the $17-18 million range yesterday. This is still out of the Eagles price range at a position they are pretty set at. He'd need to discount his ask even more to be an Eagle.

Darqueze Dennard, CB, 28

Dennard has just three picks in six NFL seasons but is a former first-round pick and has been a very reliable coverage corner over his career. A three-year, $15.5 million deal fell through with the Jaguars, so we know his price.

Everson Griffen, DE, 32

Eagles fans are familiar with edge rusher Griffen. They also know he is north of 30, which makes his signing unlikely as the Eagles try and get younger.

Logan Ryan, CB, 29

Ryan is a New Jersey native and a ball hawk, with 17 picks since being drafted in 2013. If he would play on a one-year deal perhaps he's the veteran depth the team is missing in the secondary?

Prince Amukamara, CB, 31

Or maybe that veteran is Amukamara, who is a former first-round pick who has played for three teams in nine seasons.

Joe Flacco, QB, 35

We skipped Winston and Newton on this list, but Flacco is a pretty great fit for the Eagles, a local guy and seasoned veteran who can help continue to develop Wentz — assuming he's ok playing in front of another Super Bowl MVP.

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 30

We already took at look at Kirkpatrick's fit in Philly. He's got a big body and experience to lead a secondary.

Devonta Freeman, RB, 28

The top remaining running back on the board, Freeman and Miles Sanders could be quite the intriguing one-two punch if Freeman could be had at the right price.

Jason Peters, T, 38

We already mentioned the potentially shortened or non-existent offseason and training camp. Peters knows the system and if he is willing to be a backup, which currently doesn't seem likely, perhaps this is the best fit for him as he remains a free agent.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, 29

Finally, a wideout. With most of the best ones gone, Gabriel seems to be at the top of the list of remaining available pass catchers. Two years ago he caught 67 passes for 688 yards. Could the former undrafted free agent make the Eagles his fourth team in seven years?

