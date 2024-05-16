Betting lines for every 2024 Eagles game

The NFL schedule has been released. I've shared my rankings for the best road trips for Eagles fans and five overall takeaways about the Birds' schedule. I'm turning an eye to the betting realm now. Looking at the (very) early lines on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are currently favorites in 13 of their 17 games.

Here's a look at all of the lines:

Week Opponent Line 1 "vs." Packers -1.5 2 vs. Falcons -3.5 3 at Saints -3 4 at Buccaneers -1.5 5 BYE - 6 at Browns -3 7 at Giants -3.5 8 at Bengals +3 9 vs. Jaguars -3.5 10 at Cowboys +1.5 11 vs. Commanders -6 12 at Rams +0.5 13 at Ravens +4 14 vs. Panthers -7 15 vs. Steelers -3 16 at Commanders -2.5 17 vs. Cowboys -2 18 vs. Giants -5



The line that is most surprising to me? They're just three-point favorites at home to the Steelers late in the season. That feels low. I guess we'll see what happens when the Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields experience comes to South Philadelphia in December.

