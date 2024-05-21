Eagles' Brandon Graham accepts city honor, takes another shot at Dallas

Brandon Graham is in the early phase of his farewell tour, but he's making sure to get all his thank yous in, as well as his parting shots.

During the Philly Opener pep rally Monday night at the Independence Visitor Center, Graham, the longtime and highly fan-favorite Eagles pass rusher, was honored as the event's "Most Valuable Philadelphian" by the Philadelphia Visitor Center, which gave him the floor to lead another "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chant and a regular reminder...

"And Dallas still sucks!" Graham said with a big grin.

The clip from Graham's speech via NBC10's Rob Kuestner:

The Eagles' first-round draft pick from all the way back in 2010, Graham stated outright at the end of last season that he would be coming back to play for a 15th and final year, and locked in that plan when he signed a one-year contract back in March

Even though 2024 will be his last season, Graham, who was the Eagles' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee in 2022, told those in attendance Monday night that he plans to stick around the area for much longer.

"Philadelphia for life," Graham said. "I'm gonna be working for the team, doing everything I can for this city, and y'all got me. I just wanted to let y'all know that. Go Birds, baby!"

