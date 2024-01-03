Carson Wentz to make first start for the Rams this week

Carson Wentz will make his first start of the season on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams.

With a playoff spot secured, the Rams will be resting Matthew Stafford in the regular season finale, allowing Wentz, who signed with Los Angeles in November, to get some action. Wentz has appeared in one game for the Rams this season, playing three snaps, but did not attempt a pass.

The Rams are Wentz's fourth team in as many years. After the high highs and low lows of his Eagles tenure, he was traded to the Colts before the 2021 season. Wentz had some early season success in Indianapolis, but the team collapsed down the stretch. He was then dealt again, this time to Washington, beginning the season as their starter, but it was not a career rejuvenation for him.

Los Angeles will face a 49ers team at 4:25 p.m. that is locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC at the same time. The Eagles-Giants game kicks off at the same time. Expect a lukewarm game from all parties, but this will be the first time the football world sees Wentz starting since Week 17 of last season.