Chris Long reveals he got a tattoo of former Eagles LB coach as part of Super Bowl bet

Chris Long played just two seasons in Philadelphia, but quickly endeared himself to Eagles fans. The defensive end, who had 11.5 sacks in those two years with the Birds, made a bet with former linebacker coach Ken Flajole about the team winning the Super Bowl during the 2017 season. The bet? Long would get Flajole's face tattooed on him.

Here's video of Flajole discussing the bet ahead of the Super Bowl courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro:

Flajole says:

Let me just give you a little background on it. Chris and I have history because I was with Chris in St. Louis, so we've known each other for a little bit longer than either of our tenures here at the Eagles, but we were just having a conversation in training camp and I think I said something to him, "Ya know, Chris, there wouldn't be anything greater for me than to hoist that Lombardi Trophy with you." He says, "Flaj, I'll tell ya what... If we win the Super Bowl, I'll get your face on my body." I said, "Be careful about making bets. If this comes to fruition, I'm going to hold you to it."

That bet was re-brought to life when the PHLEaglesNation Twitter account dug up a tweet about Long:

Long discussed the bet on an episode of his Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

Here's an excerpt of what Long said:

So I got this tattoo and it's kind of irritating when you get a tattoo and everybody's like, "Pics or it didn't happen." I'm like, no, it happened. Like, it definitely happened. I definitely got a sizable tattoo of Ken Flajole on my rib cage and, yeah, he's there. So, I mean, I guess I'll just show you.

Long held up his end of the bargain!

A man of his word, indeed. That 2017 team was just so different on so many levels. What a special time.

