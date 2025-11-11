DeVonta Smith came up clutch in the Eagles' win, 'it's not an accident,' Saquon Barkley says

The winning touchdown Monday night came down to a jump ball between DeVonta Smith and Evan Williams.

And the Eagles' star receiver did what everyone has come to expect out of him: Make the spectacular look routine.

Smith, on the run and with his head turned to look up at the incoming pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, leaped above Williams, the Packers safety in coverage, and fell into the end zone with the ball in his grasp.

Williams raised an arm to try and deflect the ball away, but it didn't matter. Smith was a step ahead and had the pass secured, making for a 36-yard scoring break that the Eagles badly needed in the fourth quarter to get to a 10-7 win in Green Bay.

It wasn't a pretty night for the Eagles' offense in the slightest inside a cold Lambeau Field, but eventually, a 41-yard check to Saquon Barkley – with a leading block from A.J. Brown – and then Smith's big catch in the clutch got the Birds enough of what they needed to tie for an NFC-best 7-2 record.

Those types of contested 50-50 balls in pivotal spots, though, Smith has been winning out on those for years ever since the Eagles drafted in him in 2021, and even well before that going back to his college career at Alabama.

He won the Heisman Trophy on those types of catches as a skinnier receiver who played the position much bigger than his actual size, along with some of the crispest route-running there is, each of which Smith only got better at with every passing year in the NFL.

And the Eagles, and their fans, have gotten used to seeing it, but certainly haven't lost any appreciation for it – especially not after leaving Monday night with a win.

None of it is lost on Barkley either. What Smith is able to do is special, to the point where it can be easy, even, to take it for granted.

"I feel like people forget that he won the Heisman...like, he's a pretty good f***ing football player," Barkley told reporters of Smith postgame. "I don't know why that's like forgotten, you know, how hard it is to win the Heisman, but shoutout to Smitty. He comes up big for us every single time."

And it's not an accident, Barkley continued, calling back to his own college days at Penn State, a Steph Curry video he used to watch, and wisdom from his Nittany Lions running backs coach Charles Huff.

In practice, the Eagles' running back said he always sees Smith at work and focusing on every little detail. It adds up, and it pays off.

"When we're on special teams, when we have a break, if you just try to find Smitty, he's gonna be on a [jugs machine] catching footballs, so no surprise," Barkley said of Smith's skill.

Still, none of what Smith is able to do is lost on him, or the Eagles on the whole.

When Smith takes off down the field, he can make the spectacular look routine, all in a game's biggest moment and when the offense has been struggling otherwise, much like how Monday night played out against the Packers.

Smith sees those moments simply, though.

"When you do get them, you have to make the most of them," the wideout told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan postgame.

So when the ball came his way, he was more than ready to cash in.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports