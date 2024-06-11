More Sports:

Former Eagle Haason Reddick skips Jets' mandatory minicamp

Back in the early spring, the Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. He doesn't appear happy with his contract in his new locale.

Haason Reddick Jets Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Haason Reddick had 30.5 sacks, including the postseason, in his two seasons with the Eagles.

The Eagles received some blowback when they traded star pass-rusher Haason Reddick this offseason to the Jets. Reddick wanted a new contract. The two parties couldn't find a middle ground and he was, in turn, dealt to New York.

Now, with no new deal in place for Reddick, the two-time Pro Bowler has skipped out on the Jets' mandatory minicamp after no-showing OTAs as well, per SNY's Connor Hughes:

This is the danger of trading for a player in the NFL without having contract details ready to go. Look at how expertly Howie Roseman and the Birds handled the A.J. Brown deal in 2022

It's understandable for anyone who wanted the Eagles to go all-in in 2024 with a player like Reddick in tow, but that's just not how the business of the sport works. The Eagles nabbed a 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5 percent of the snaps and has 10-plus sacks this fall. 

