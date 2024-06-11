Former Eagle Haason Reddick skips Jets' mandatory minicamp

June 11, 2024
The Eagles received some blowback when they traded star pass-rusher Haason Reddick this offseason to the Jets. Reddick wanted a new contract. The two parties couldn't find a middle ground and he was, in turn, dealt to New York.
Now, with no new deal in place for Reddick, the two-time Pro Bowler has skipped out on the Jets' mandatory minicamp after no-showing OTAs as well, per SNY's Connor Hughes:
Sources: Haason Reddick, whom the #Jets acquired via trade with the #Eagles to fortify their pass rush, is not at minicamp.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 11, 2024
Reddick officially a holdout. Robert Saleh indicated he felt he would show up.
This is the danger of trading for a player in the NFL without having contract details ready to go. Look at how expertly Howie Roseman and the Birds handled the A.J. Brown deal in 2022.
Haason Reddick indicated to #Jets, after the trade from the #Eagles, he would attend offseason program & minicamp. Him not being here somewhat of a surprise.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 11, 2024
Reddick wants a new contract — among reasons Philly traded him.
It's understandable for anyone who wanted the Eagles to go all-in in 2024 with a player like Reddick in tow, but that's just not how the business of the sport works. The Eagles nabbed a 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5 percent of the snaps and has 10-plus sacks this fall.
