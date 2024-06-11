Former Eagle Haason Reddick skips Jets' mandatory minicamp

The Eagles received some blowback when they traded star pass-rusher Haason Reddick this offseason to the Jets. Reddick wanted a new contract. The two parties couldn't find a middle ground and he was, in turn, dealt to New York.

Now, with no new deal in place for Reddick, the two-time Pro Bowler has skipped out on the Jets' mandatory minicamp after no-showing OTAs as well, per SNY's Connor Hughes:

This is the danger of trading for a player in the NFL without having contract details ready to go. Look at how expertly Howie Roseman and the Birds handled the A.J. Brown deal in 2022.

It's understandable for anyone who wanted the Eagles to go all-in in 2024 with a player like Reddick in tow, but that's just not how the business of the sport works. The Eagles nabbed a 2026 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5 percent of the snaps and has 10-plus sacks this fall.

MORE: Chris Simms' QB rankings

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader