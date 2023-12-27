Nick Sirianni is ready for Eagles fans to make Jonathan Gannon 'freaking uncomfortable' in return to Philly

Joining the WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed this upcoming Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals. Arizona coming to town, of course, means the return of former Birds defensive coordinator and current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon was maligned in Philadelphia, particularly for his defense's embarrassing Super Bowl performance and the way he left the Eagles standing at the altar when it came to their 2023 defensive coordinator. Gannon prepped for a Cardinals interview the day following the Super Bowl, allowed countless scores in second half drive of the Big Game, bolted for Arizona and then went down in infamy.

Here's what Sirianni had to say on WIP:

"As much as I love Jonathan Gannon, because I do. I hired him to be the defensive coordinator and we had so many special moments in the past two years. And my sentiment towards Jonathan Gannon is not the same of what I hear the city's sentiment is, alright? I love him, alright? I'm always rooting for him except for obviously this week. I want him to feel so freaking uncomfortable... and I'm going to tell him I said this... I want him to feel so uncomfortable, which I'm already sensing that's going to happen, when he walks into that stadium that he's never going to come back to Philly again."

The clip can be heard here:

Sunday is New Year's Eve. Philly will be ready for a party. They're starved for a convincing double-digit win. The crowd at Lincoln Financial Field is no doubt going to bring the wrath down upon Gannon and the Cardinals.

