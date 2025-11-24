More Sports:

November 24, 2025

Nick Sirianni backs Kevin Patullo as Eagles' OC: 'I feel like we got the right people'

Patullo will still hold the Eagles' offensive playcalling duties following Sunday's stallout and loss to the Cowboys.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sirianni-Patullo-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Week-2-NFL-2025.jpg Denny Medley/Imagn Images

Nick Sirianni isn't pulling the plug on Kevin Patullo.

The day after the Eagles quickly put together a three-touchdown lead and then let it all crumble in the 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys down in Arlington, Kevin Patullo was still there as the team's offensive coordinator. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni, during his weekly Monday video conference with the local media upon the Eagles' flight back into Philadelphia, didn't want to assign any blame to Patullo and said he hasn't considered making any kind of change to who runs the offensive playcalling. 

"I think we are always looking for answers," Sirianni said. "As coaches, we're always looking for answers, and we're never into assigning blame. It's just looking for answers. I think what sometimes can happen is 'It's just this!' Well, it's not just that. It's every piece of the puzzle, coaching, playing, execution, scheme, everything, and we gotta be better in all of those aspects. 

"So yesterday, I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it. Obviously, he's gonna want plays back, just like every player and myself. We all want plays back. When you're going through it like that, that's what you're always looking at. It's never, in football, just one thing, even though you're always trying to find answers. So no, I haven't considered [a change]."

But that's about the last thing that fans across the Delaware Valley want to hear right now coming back from Sunday's disaster. 

The Eagles' offense, which is stacked with talent on paper between Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, has instead been sputtering for most of the season, with Sunday's stallout against the Cowboys standing as the latest and most infuriating effort yet. 

Patullo, as the freshly installed and inexperienced internal hire, has been the lightning rod for the Eagles' offensive ineptitude throughout the season. Sirianni, though, doesn't appear to be willing to hit the panic button after 12 games.

"I feel like we got the right people, as players, as coaches, that have had success," he said. "We're all searching for answers to make it more consistent. There's some good things. Obviously, there's some not so good things, and we gotta find things that we really can hang our hat on and the complements that come off of that."

Sirianni and the Eagles have made in-season coaching changes before. Shane Steichen took over the offensive playcalling in 2021, and the Eagles rallied into the playoffs on the back of a re-established rushing attack. In 2023, Sirianni took defensive coordinator responsibilities away from a struggling Sean Desai and handed them to Matt Patricia, but it didn't keep that year's from spiraling. 

The 2025 Eagles have been walking a fine line between the 2024 version that eventually figured it out and won the Super Bowl, and the 2023 form that was just barely skating by for weeks until it ultimately fell flat on its face.

With Sunday's loss, these Eagles have felt like they've been teetering closer and closer to the 2023 zone, but Sirianni insisted Monday that the solution can still be found with what the team currently has. 

"We when talk about identity, we always wanna play 'Tough, detailed, together,' and that's never changing," Sirianni said. "But the way you play each individual game obviously can change. So it can't be just, 'Hey, we gotta run it better,' or 'Hey, we gotta pass it better,' 'Hey, we gotta play action better.' 

"At some point in each of these games that we have left, really all that we're focused on is the next one. It'll have to be a little bit of everything to reach a goal that we want to reach."

