What they're saying: Saquon Barkley is a perfect fit for the Eagles

The Eagles, who hardly invest much into their running back group, bucked the trend almost as soon as the NFL's legal tampering period opened on Monday, reaching an agreement with star back Saquon Barkley on a three-year, $37.75 million deal.

The now former Giant is on his way to Philadelphia, and suddenly, an Eagles offense that completely stalled out in the last month of the 2023 season, on paper at least, looks a whole lot scarier again.

It's a major bang to begin the new league year, along with the pending signing on the opposite side of the ball for edge rusher Bryce Huff.

Is there any greater executive fury in football than Howie Roseman on the phone after a disappointing year?

Here's what they're saying about Barkley and the Eagles' early splash into free agency...

Jack of all trades

Immediately, the body of work Barkley brings makes the Eagles' offense way more versatile, especially in pass protection. Just from the threat of being there alone, Barkley's presence stands to open up the field that much more for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and then Jalen Hurts to get them ball.

And with Kellen Moore at the helm as coordinator, he's got a whole lot of room to get creative with it, too.

Said Eliot Shorr-Parks after word of the deal broke:

"In adding Saquon Barkley, they now have arguably a top-5 running back, a top-5 receiver in A.J. Brown, another arguably top-10 receiver in [DeVonta Smith], [Jalen Hurts] has shown he can be top 5. You add this type of weapon to the offense, it'sgoing to make everybody better. "Saquon has shown that he can catch it out of the backfield. He is one of the best pass blockers in the league, which can not be understated. Last year, everyone: 'Why is Rashaad Penny not playing?' He can't pass block. 'Why is Kenny Gainwell out there so much?' He can pass block. Now your best running back is also your best pass blocker. "This will allow Kellen Moore to do a lot with him in the offense. They'll split him out wide. He can be a three-down back. You're not giving him this money to take him off the field. I think this is an outstanding signing. [WIP]

Betting big

But it is a gamble, and one reliant on Barkley being able to stay on the field.

He's played in at least 13 games for the past three seasons, but still missed out on eight of them and will be entering his age 27 season.

But the Eagles are investing more money than they've had in a long time at the position, so they're banking on him being out there and consistently.

And hopefully the line in front of him can keep him protected, while the overall balance of the offense manages the load more efficiently to keep the wear and tear to its lowest possible, as Chris Franklin notes:

Conversely, Barkley’s ability to be explosive in the open field and being a receiver who can create mismatches in the passing game against safeties and linebackers made him an attractive target to sign. It also makes the entire offense challenging to defend because defensive coordinators have to decide between keeping seven or eight players in the box to stop the run or play more nickel and dime defense to prevent the Eagles receivers from making plays downfield. General manager Howie Roseman’s decision to offer the contract will ultimately determine whether Barkley is the missing factor that can help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl. If Barkley stays on the field, they at least have a shot at doing it, but they will hold their breath with every hit he takes along the way. [NJ.com]



Re-checking the philosophy

It doesn't make sense though, right?

The Eagles actually went and spent on a running back? They never do that, or at least that's what the past several years of bargain-hunting and jumping on expiring contracts might have conditioned us to believe.

The reality, as Jeff McLane noted, is that Howie Roseman will make the leap for the right kind of player at the position, and after years of him still managing to produce for some abysmal Giants teams, the belief is that Barkley can be the right kind of running back for the Eagles – the first, really, since LeSean McCoy, who Roseman wasn't afraid to pay either back in the day.

Wrote McLane:

McCoy was homegrown and younger than Barkley when he received his first contract extension. But Roseman was open to spending on the running back because he could essentially do it all — including pick up blitzes. (The DeMarco Murray free-agent signing of 2015 came when the GM wasn’t involved in personnel decisions.) In 2017, upon Roseman’s return to authority, the Eagles would have strongly considered drafting McCaffrey had he dropped to them at No. 14 in the first round. The same would have applied to Bijan Robinson last year had he been available in the latter stages of Round 1. Special players allow for special dispensations. The running back market in this year’s free agency — teams could open negotiations as of Monday at noon — also compelled the Eagles to uncharacteristically move fast at the position. [The Inquirer]

Ready for this

The excitement the Eagles, and many fans, have for Barkley, too, seems to be very much matched in kind.

