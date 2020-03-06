More Sports:

March 06, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
25_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Eagles_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/All Rights Reserved

Fans during the Philadelphia Eagles wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 5, 2020.

We're only 12 days away from the start of NFL free agency, and only 10 days away from the two-day "legal tampering period," which is when the action really begins. And yet, a lot, namely the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement, still has to occur (or not) between now and then before the Philadelpia Eagles can fully map out their plan of action this offseason.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who should be the Eagles' biggest free agent targets? What positions should they prioritize in free agency, as opposed to the draft? What should we make of the Eagles' announcement that Jason Peters will test the open market? Will the Eagles rebuild, or retool? 

MORE: Eagles podcast: Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffery, Byron Jones, and a Nick Foles return? | Eagles bringing back Marty Mornhinweg as part of Doug Pederson's staff | Eagles LT Jason Peters will test the free agent market | Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved