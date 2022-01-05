More Sports:

January 05, 2022

Live now: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese85.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles have won four straight games, clinched a winning season, and have themselves a seat at the table in the NFC postseason. There's still one meaningless game to get out of the way before the real fun begins, but the Eagles are back in the playoffs.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles' most ideal and most likely opponents in the playoffs? Is there any value in playing starters, or should the Eagles rest up for the wildcard round? What happened that made this team go from potential top 5 picker in the 2022 NFL Draft to playoff participants?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Featured

TheRounds_PoPville_Carousel1 (1) Bike.jpg

This Philly startup delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Purchased - Woman looking out a snowy window

How to stay sober and sane when you have cabin fever

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five players to watch
Gardner_Minshew_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese136.jpg

Sponsored

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Eagles

New Eagles campaign aims to tackle gun violence throughout the Philadelphia area
01 04 2022 McLeod Gun Violence.jpeg

Children's Health

For children with severe scoliosis, spinal fusions cause fewer complications than growth-friendly surgeries
Scoliosis in children

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. plans Fishtown location, further expansion in Philly
Bagels Co Glu Hospitality

Arts & Culture

Replicas of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel paintings coming to Fashion District Philadelphia
Sistine Chapel exhibit Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved