April 08, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
620922_Eagles_Lions_fans_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philly fans cheer on the Eagles during a game at the Linc.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now three weeks away, and as you're all well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of picks. It would be ideal if they don't mess them up.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are some of the players the Eagles are likely to take in the first round of the draft? Are they done in free agency after signing Eric Wilson and (checks notes) Jordan Howard, again? From a big picture perspective, is the team heading in the right direction after a gross 4-11-1 season? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

