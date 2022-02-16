More Sports:

February 16, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
fans_9_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

This guy can't wait for this week's Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is underway, and while news has been slow so far, they should be active both in free agency and in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who is likely to stay or go this offsason? What might the Eagles' plan be in free agency? What positions are they most likely to address in the 2022 NFL Draft?

MORE: Eagles stay or go: Defensive tackle | Eagles 2022 mock draft roundup, version 2.0

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

