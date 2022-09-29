More Sports:

September 29, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Excitement is high in Philadelphia, after the Eagles got to 3-0 against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Their next opponent will include another familiar face in Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first three weeks? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up against the Jags? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
