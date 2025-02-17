More Sports:

February 17, 2025

Eagles' last 'Unscripted' episode shows how differently Jalen Hurts is wired

Hurts never let the Super Bowl LVII loss go, but it fueled his and the Eagles' romp over the Chiefs in the rematch for Super Bowl LIX.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Lombardi-Trophy-Super-Bowl-59-NFL-2.9.25.jpg Geoff Burke/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is built different.

A week after the Eagles tore through the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the film of the team's final meeting before the big day was uploaded to the Eagles' YouTube channel as part of its season-long "Unscripted" series

Head coach Nick Sirianni stressed his motto of "tough, detailed, together" to the players and staff one more time, then gave the floor to the captains, vets, and leaders. 

Right tackle Lane Johnson called the shot that the Eagles, and the defense in particular, were going to pummel Kansas City, asking everyone left from the loss in Super Bowl LVII two years prior to keep the "0 Sacks" shirts the Chiefs wore during their parade in mind when they were punishing Mahomes – he remembered that. 

Star running back Saquon Barkley doubled up, telling the team that as he watched the film, he realized the Chiefs wouldn't be able to keep up. "These guys can't fuck with us," Barkley said. "They really can't. I don't care how many times they've been here. I don't care how many times they've won it. They haven't seen a team like this."

Then it was Jalen Hurts' turn. He hung on to that Super Bowl LVII loss, too. It changed him, he said. But on the eve of another shot, the quarterback's address to the team was another show of how much differently he's wired. 

Said Hurts:

"Last time being here, that s--- changed my life. It changed my life, and it changed my mentality, and it changed everything because for so long I was seeking: What would I do if I got this moment again? What would I do when this opportunity met me again? 

"On the biggest stage, everybody watched, and I didn't get benched. I put on a good show, and I couldn't have done that without you guys. But I left that motherf---er so empty...The other s--- doesn't matter but winning, and when you talk about team sports, and you talk about everything that we've gone through, that's been the mission this whole motherf---in' time. 

"So, for all the hard work and everything that we've been able to do to this point, let's take it one play at a time, let it come to you, and ask yourself how you want to be remembered." [Eagles Unscripted]

The Eagles showed up the next night in New Orleans with a performance no one was going to forget. 

The defense sacked Mahomes six times and never even let the Chiefs across midfield until a good bit through the third quarter, and it was too late for Kansas City to do anything by then. 

Rookie Cooper DeJean ran back a pick-six, and the offense piled on 27 points themselves to build up an insurmountable 34-0 lead before the fourth quarter – on the way to a 40-22 final and a second-ever Super Bowl title for the franchise. 

And Hurts' part in it: 17-for-22 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, then 72 yards and a "Brotherly Shove" score on the ground to earn Super Bowl MVP honors with what was supposed to be a strong Kansa City defense left stunned. 

It was over long before the clock hit zero, but as NFL Films captured as well, Super Bowl LVII changed him. He wanted to be sure it was a done deal. 

Hurts is just wired different.

Check out the full "Unscripted" episode by clicking HERE or on the YouTube embed below, because as always, the NFL's digital media policy is a dinosaur.

MORE: The Eagles' dominant romp to a Super Bowl title by the numbers

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl LIX Super Bowl Saquon Barkley Lane Johnson Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours
Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

700 pounds of confetti will fly at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles parade Confetti

Sponsored

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

Streaming

What to stream: 'The Host,' 'Sly Lives!' and 'The Nice Guys'

Streaming guide

Health News

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

Canned Tuna REcall

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl

Weekend guide

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved