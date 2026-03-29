Eagles notes: Cam Jurgens' back, Jeff Stoutland surfaces, Myles Garrett available?

There are some Philadelphia Eagles tidbits that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

Cam Jurgens' back injury sounded rough

Jurgens was a guest on the podcast "Bussin' with the Boys," and he talked at length on a number of topics, but most notably the back injury he suffered during the 2024 season that didn't fully heal before the start of the 2025 season. The full episode is below. Jurgens' interview begins at around the 1:00:00 mark:

"Dude, it’s getting better every day," Jurgens said when asked how his back felt. "I mean, it’s tough. That Super Bowl we won, I had a herniated disc right before the playoffs. My disc like broke off, and got wrapped around my sciatic nerve, so it was just suffocating my leg. It was hard to walk. I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but then also kind of the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl. But it was just miserable, dude, just the pain and then getting surgery and trying to get back for the next year.

"It’s always tough having surgery in the offseason. But when you have back surgery, it is tough. Like, it takes a good year to come back from that, and I’m starting to feel really good. But dude, just all year just trying to get through that, just a tough year with the back but it’s feeling so much better."

So, two things here:

1) The Eagles surely knew how bad Jurgens' back injury was last offseason, and they gave him a very lucrative contract extension anyway. Part of that was because he was three years into his rookie contract, and the Eagles always have been -- and likely always will be -- proactive in re-signing their good offensive linemen. But I also have to imagine that part of it was that the team was comfortable about his long-term viability as one of the league's best centers.

2) Obviously, Jurgens did not play to his standard in 2025, and it was easy to see that injuries were affecting his play. In his quote above, Jurgens says that he is feeling better, but he also said that he was feeling better throughout the 2025 season, but his play never really got notably better. So, I guess we'll see.

It doesn't sound like Jeff Stoutland will be back with the Eagles in some capacity this season

Jeff Stoutland talked for the first time since leaving the Eagles, during a podcast appearance on "The SZN with Nick Foles and Evan Moore." Full episode here:

The news-worthy portion of Stoutland's appearance was when he was asked about coming back to the Eagles "in some capacity," as Lane Johnson speculated a week ago.

"I have no idea," Stoutland said when asked what that meant. "I haven't had a conversation with anybody, about anything like that. So I don't know.

"Lane and I came in together in 2013. That was the Chip Kelly first year. I always think we felt like we would end up leaving together as well. I don't know, there was almost a silent agreement, kinda, but that didn't happen unfortunately."

So, it doesn't sound like Stoutland will be back in some capacity after all.

Myles Garrett trade speculation is back

Garrett and the Browns agreed to a contract alteration this past week. It's explained here by Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com.

Anyway, the short-short version is that the alteration helps make Garrett more tradable.

Howie Roseman tries to trade for Myles Garrett every year, so, you know, throw some more Eagles trade buzz on the table, if there wasn't enough already.

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