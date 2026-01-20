Sure, the Eagles need an offensive coordinator, but they've also got other questions to answer

Maybe you haven't noticed, maybe you have, but while the Eagles' void at offensive coordinator might be the biggest storyline of the early offseason, the team has plenty of other issues to resolve and questions ahead.

Along with finding a new offensive play caller, a process that has entered Week 2, the Eagles could potentially be losing a very respected defensive assistant, have a disgruntled yet highly paid wide receiver whose future must be figured out, have several core players eligible for contract extensions, and could lose others as the coaching carousel spins.

Let's take a look at some of the top non-OC issues facing the Eagles.

Who Would Replace Christian Parker?

One of the true gems of Vic Fangio's staff is DBs coach/pass game coordinator Christian Parker, who has presided over the development of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean into All Pros along with rookie Andrew Mukuba. Parker, who coached on Vic Fangio's staff in Denver, has interviewed for the Packers and Cowboys DC jobs. His reputation was already growing when he came to Philly, and nobody would be stunned if he landed one of those DC gigs.

As for his replacement, the hunch here is that safeties coach Joe Kasper would take on a larger role. Kasper first came to the Eagles in 2021, spending two years as a quality control coach under both Jonathan Gannon and Sean Desai/Matt Patricia. Fangio was hanging around the Eagles a bunch as an advisor in 2022, and then took Kasper with him to coach safeties when he became the Dolphins' DC in 2023, then took Kasper back with him to Philly in 2024. Fangio clearly likes what he's seen in the young assistant.

Could anyone else get poached?

Hiring season leads to poaching season. After the dust settles from the new general manager, head coaching and coordinator searches, the scramble to fill out coaching staffs and front offices will ensue. Along with Parker, the Eagles have some potentially attractive coordinator candidates in DL coach Clint Hurtt, who was a DC for two years in Seattle, and perhaps even LBs coach Bobby King, who's done an amazing job with the development of the Eagles' young off-ball LBs.

In the front office, the Eagles lost longtime college scout Anthony Patch and pro/college scout Brandon Hunt to the Raiders last year after the draft. They recently lost senior advisor Dave Caldwell to the University of Florida's GM position. It's possible that senior personnel directors Joe Douglas and Matt Russell catch some attention from other clubs, given their experience and their league-wide connections.

What happens if they trade A.J. Brown?

Our Jimmy Kempski has written extensively about the financial ramifications – and potential benefits – of the Eagles trading A.J. Brown.

The next question is: Who would replace Brown? With Jahan Dotson and Dallas Goedert both headed for free agency, a pass-catching tandem of DeVonta Smith and one of Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson or someone they draft doesn't feel like an optimal Plan B for a team trying to upgrade its offense and contend for a Super Bowl.

There's always the trade market, and Howie Roseman is excellent at finding available talent the way he did with Brown, but there's no question that an Eagles WR tandem without Brown will be a major shift in the dynamics of the pass offense, and put extra stress on Jalen Hurts, who badly needs a bounce-back 2026.

What's the future of the O-line?

The status of RT Lane Johnson is uncertain, and team brass didn't really expand on the situation during their end-of-season press conference, saying only that conversations about the cornerstone tackle's future will be kept in-house. Johnson missed the final five games of the regular season and the playoff loss to the 49ers due to a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. The Eagles thought he'd be able to return earlier and never placed him on IR.

Johnson got back on the practice field before the Wild Card game but never advanced further than limited participation. The Eagles, of course, will welcome back Johnson, who is signed for two more seasons and still plays at a high level when healthy. But they need to find his successor sooner rather than later.

In the same vein, LG Landon Dickerson and C Cam Jurgens were banged up and nowhere near elite all season. Maybe the offseason rest helps them get back to pre-2025 form, but the Eagles need better backups in 2026 and to invest in potential starters in case Johnson, Dickerson or Jurgens – or any combo of those three – aren't at peak health and never get back there.

Which Eagles are candidates for extensions, and who's likeliest to get one?

Several core players are three years into their rookie deals, which per NFL rule makes them eligible for the first time to have their contracts extended. The Eagles typically like to give out extensions to core players after three seasons because the cost rises as the player gets closer to free agency.

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, EDGE Nolan Smith, RG Tyler Steen, CB Kelee Ringo, S Sydney Brown and QB Tanner McKee all just finished the third year of their rookie deals. The Eagles also have some RFAs and others who will become unrestricted free agents if their contracts expire.

Of the Year 3 Eagles, Carter is the likeliest to get an extension, and it'll be a blockbuster one. At least one of Ojomo, Smith and Steen could also be extended, but keep in mind the Eagles will be in this position next season with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt – and at least two of those will be top-market deals. The Eagles are master manipulators of the salary cap, but even Roseman would tell you that it's impossible to pay everyone.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports