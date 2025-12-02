Eagles odds and ends: Another Birds senior executive flies the coop

Overshadowed by the blowback of the Eagles losing two games in a five-day span was another loss that doesn't impact the standings but can be of longer-term concern.

The University of Florida announced Monday that it hired Dave Caldwell away from his post as an Eagles senior personnel director to be the Gators' new general manager, a growing position across the college football landscape with the advent of the transfer portal, NIL and the new college football playoff system.

Caldwell, who had been the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2020, was another former NFL GM brought to the Eagles in 2021 by Howie Roseman, the team's current GM and longtime executive vice president of football operations.

In a Zoom call with media that cover the Gators, Caldwell said his five years working under Roseman were "eye-opening" and that he wished he "had those five years before I had my eight years in Jacksonville," per 247Sports.

He also called Roseman "a great mentor" and learned more about the importance of player "traits" while with the Eagles. You can read the whole story here.

Roseman has never been shy about adding experienced personnel executives into his front office, and his decision to bring back Joe Douglas, who worked under Roseman from 2016-2019 before becoming the Jets' general manager, looks even smarter now that he's lost Caldwell to Florida.

Roseman, who got his undergraduate degree at Florida and maintains a close relationship with his alma mater, surely was instrumental in helping Caldwell land the new job.

On the flip side, Roseman's to-do list in the offseason just got longer. Along with fixing the issues that have plagued his team all season, including an offensive line that's no longer the best in the sport and any coaching changes that might come about if the Eagles fall short of a deep postseason run, Roseman will have some voids to fill in his scouting and football operations staff.

Despite the return of Douglas, the Eagles have seen more departures than additions to their front office since last offseason, when they lost both senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch and senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt to the Raiders.

The Eagles were once known for having an unusually large front office, as team owner Jeffrey Lurie was willing to spend more than other league owners to have more eyes in college and pro scouting. But that's changed over the past few years, and there have been other losses that have slimmed down the team's staff. The Eagles also took a different approach this offseason, shedding some salary in trades and not spending big on free agents.

It'll be interesting to see if there are more front office departures this coming offseason, and if the team's trajectory after this 2025 season has any influence on it.

Kevin Patullo's house vandalized

Multiple people – let's call them idiots – threw eggs at the house of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, according to an ESPN report.

Per the story, an investigation from Moorestown, N.J., police is still ongoing after a video surfaced online that showed people hurling objects at Patullo's house in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police confirmed the objects were eggs, according to the story.

Here's the video making the rounds, via Eagles Scout room:

This is the kind of crap that perpetuates the bad reputation for Philly sports fans, who keep fighting against the national stereotype that they're a lower class of human being than passionate fans from other cities.

In case those idiots forgot, Patullo might be in his first year as the offensive coordinator and play caller, but he's been on the staff since Nick Sirianni was hired in 2021, which means Patullo has helped the Eagles appear in two Super Bowls and win one. He was the passing game coordinator and associate head coach before being promoted to coordinator – not that any of that should even matter.

Former Bolts doc optimistic about Justin Herbert's availability

Dr. David Chao, a former longtime Chargers orthopedist who's popular on social media for his NFL injury diagnosis videos, is optimistic that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will play against the Eagles on Monday night just one week after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.

Chao even suggested that Herbert would be in better shape for the upcoming prime-time game than he was on Sunday, when he sustained the injury during a Week 13 win against the Raiders.

"He's more secure for Monday night than he was this Sunday because of plates and screws," Dr. Chao said in an interview video that he posted on his X account (@profootballdoc). "This is why I'm optimistic he can [play.]"



There's one minor caveat he mentioned that would change his outlook. You can watch the entire video here:

The Chargers released a statement after Herbert's surgery Monday that the quarterback is "day to day" and that his status for the Week 14 game against the Eagles would be determined later in the week. The first injury reports won't come out until Thursday.

After Sunday's win that improved the Bolts to 8-4, Hebert told reporters that he was treating the injury "as if I'm playing Monday."



Herbert sustained the injury in the first quarter against the Raiders and was briefly replaced by Trey Lance, who ran four times for 4 yards and completed one pass for 9 yards. Herbert returned with a protective glove and finished 15 of 20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 31-14 blowout. He didn't fumble and ran the ball three times for 8 yards. Lance would start if Herbert can't go.

