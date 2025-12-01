More Sports:

December 01, 2025

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 odds preview: Spiraling Birds favored with Justin Herbert's status in doubt

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles will be looking for a badly needed spark when they face the Chargers next Monday night in LA.

By Nick Tricome
Jale-Hurts-Saquon-Barkley-Handoff-Week-13-Bears-NFL-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles' offense badly need a big day.

The Eagles are living this next week in a dangerous spot. 

They need a win Monday night against the Chargers out in LA, straight up. They fell apart with a 21-0 lead in the loss to the Cowboys, then came out completely flat in Black Friday's defeat to the Bears.

Their offense is bad, their defense can't cover up for it anymore, and unless they figure something out fast, the 2025 Eagles look headed straight for a 2023-esque collapse. 

Sportsbooks, for now at least, do like the Eagles to catch a break on Monday night.

Here's a look at the betting odds, money lines, and points over/unders for next Monday night against the Chargers:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -3 PHI -170
LAC +142		40.5 
FanDuel PHI -3PHI -164
LAC +138		40.5 
BetRivers PHI -3PHI -175
LAC +132		41
BetMGM PHI -3PHI -190
LAC +155		41
Hard Rock Bet PHI -3PHI -175
LAC +145		41

*Lines as of Monday, Dec. 1

The Eagles were left reeling from Black Friday, and in turn, their fans were left continuously aggravated and in greater demand of a change of offensive playcaller from Kevin Patullo.

The Philadelphia offense showed up to Lincoln Financial Field a total mess. The playcalling was inept and ineffective, the run game and Saquon Barkley continued to struggle, and the passing attack broke down into Jalen Hurts letting open looks go unless he was force-feeding the ball to A.J. Brown. 

They couldn't stay on the field, either from going three-and-out or turning the ball over, stranded a strong but banged-up defense that had been bailing the team out for weeks out there, and the upstart Bears made them pay for it.

Chicago running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai gashed the Eagles for 100-plus yards each, and the Eagles themselves couldn't get anything going until garbage time, which by then, it was too late. 

They left the field still at a manageable 8-4, but seemingly crumbling. The Bears jumped ahead of them for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff standings, and while the Eagles still hold the NFC East divisional lead, Dallas is suddenly a lot closer to them after winning three straight. 

The Eagles are just playing bad football right now, everyone can see it, and concern is only growing that they might not be able to fix it. 

If they're going to, though, it has to start with the Chargers, and that's easier said than done. 

The Chargers will come in at 8-4 themselves, and at second in the AFC West behind the Broncos.

LA just pummeled an abysmal Raiders team, 31-14, this past Sunday, and boasts a defense that has allowed the third fewest yards per game in the league (275.3) and the second fewest passing yards on average (168.3). The Chargers' rushing defense ranks 13th (106.9), which is still plenty respectable, but presents the Eagles offense's clear point of attack. The problem is, their offensive line just hasn't been the elite wall it used to be, and at this point, Barkley just isn't cutting and bursting through openings with the same explosiveness he had last year. 

For the Chargers on offense, they'll feature an under-the-radar running back in Kimani Vidal, who just rushed for 126 yards against the Raiders, and Ladd McConkey as one of the NFL's rapidly on the rise receivers. 

They'd have Justin Herbet, too, as one of the league's higher-end QBs to spread the ball around, but he did break his left hand – his non-throwing hand – against the Raiders, which leaves his status unknown for Monday night. 

Herbert's ability to play could be a major factor in whether the Eagles can stop their bleeding.

