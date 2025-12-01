Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffers fractured hand in advance of Week 14 matchup with Eagles

In the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Herbert exited with an injury to his left (non-throwing) hand, but later returned to the game.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said postgame that Herbert will have surgery on his hand on Monday. He did not know if Herbert would be ready to play next Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbert was clearly favoring his hand upon his return to the lineup against the Raiders. He did not take snaps from under center, and he was handing the ball off only with his good hand. Postgame, Herbert said that he is treating the situation as if he will play Week 14.

It seems as though Herbert will be available to play, but he is likely to miss practice time this week, and even though it is his non-throwing hand, it will surely hamper him in ways during games.

If it turns out that Herbert cannot play, the Chargers would turn to QB2 Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft who has only started five career games (2-3 record). The Eagles saw a little bit of Lance last season in a blowout win in Dallas. Lance completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards, an INT, and he was sacked twice in a brief appearance.

The Chargers do not presently carry a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. They do have undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei on their practice squad.

Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, with one of the strongest arms. He has also put up good statistical seasons, twice finishing ninth in MVP voting. However, his talent has not translated to postseason success, as he has only been to the playoffs twice, and was knocked out in the first round both times, throwing for two TDs and four INTs in those two games combined. But, obviously, if he cannot play, the Eagles' chances of leaving L.A. with a much needed win rise substantially.

We will follow Herbert's progress throughout the week closely.

