Source: Eagles bringing back former high-ranking exec Joe Douglas

It’s been an offseason of major personnel losses for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, but not just on their top-ranked defense.

The team’s front office has taken a major hit, as three scouting executives have left for jobs elsewhere, including Howie Roseman’s longest-tenured executive who was also highest on the college scouting totem pole.

But in some better news for the staff, the Eagles are bringing back one of their highest-ranking former executives under Roseman who helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl.

An NFL source confirmed to PhillyVoice that the team is bringing back Joe Douglas, its former vice president of player personnel, to a senior executive role. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane first reported the news.

Douglas, hired by Roseman in 2016 to lead the pro and scouting staff and set the draft board, was the No. 2 under Roseman when the Eagles toppled the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LVII for the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

During his three years with the Eagles, Douglas brought in several scouts and personnel executives before he left in 2019 to became general manager of the Jets.



Douglas had brought in Andy Weidl and Ian Cunningham, who each held high-ranking positions within the Eagles' personnel department before getting hired for assistant general manager jobs for other teams. Weidl had succeeded Douglas as No. 2 under Roseman after Douglas left.

The Jets fired Douglas this past November after the team’s 3-8 start, just a few weeks after they had fired head coach Robert Saleh. Douglas, said the NFL source, has already moved back to the Philadelphia area as he prepares to rejoin the Eagles.

The addition of Douglas should ease the losses of three recent scouting executives, including longtime senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch, who's now a senior personnel executive with the Raiders, and Brandon Hunt, who did mostly pro scouting for the Eagles under the title of “director of scouting.”

The source also confirmed the departure of Jordan Dizon, who spent the last two seasons in college scouting as a “national scout,” to the Broncos, where the former Lions linebacker had spent his first seven years in scouting.

The Eagles, as they typically do, will list all front office promotions and additions in one announcement in the coming days.



Douglas becomes the second former general manager on the Eagles’ scouting staff, joining former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who joined the organization in 2021 as a senior personnel director/advisor the general manager.

In 2022, Roseman also hired former Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell to share the same title as Caldwell.

