Interesting facts and figures about the Eagles' 2025 opponents

Sure, the Eagles’ schedule has already been released, debated, dissected and projected.

But that doesn’t mean we’re done giving more interesting facts and tidbits about the 2025 slate.

Because you just can’t have enough schedule breakdown – and because I love Pro-Football-Reference.com rabbit holes – I made the following list of “Did You Knows” about the Eagles’ opponents in 2025:

Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys (TNF)

First-time Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent 14 seasons as an offensive coordinator but produced just two top-10 offenses. One of those seasons was 2023, with Dallas. The Cowboys led the NFL in points, but plays were called by Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer’s offenses ranked 20th or worse in seven of those 14 seasons as a coordinator.

Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs

Since Andy Reid became Chiefs head coach in 2013, Kansas City has the NFL's most home wins (74), but if the Eagles can win this game, they'd become just the fourth NFL team – and the only NFC team – with multiple wins at Arrowhead Stadium since the start of the Patrick Mahomes era (2018), joining the Bills, Chargers, and Raiders. However, the Chiefs are 6-1 in Week 2 during the Mahomes era, including 2-0 at Arrowhead.

Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams

The Rams are the first of four teams the Eagles will face this year that ranked in the top four in play-action pass attempts in 2024. Los Angeles ranked second with 170 play-action passes. This game should be a good tune-up for Week 7 against the Vikings, who ranked third in play-action pass attempts, as Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was Rams coach Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator from 2020-2021.

Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers

How much home-field advantage is that South Florida heat and humidity? The Bucs have won six of their last seven home games that took place in the first four weeks of the season, including a five-game win streak at Raymond James Stadium from 2017-2023 in those early-season games. The Broncos ended that streak last year with a shocking 26-7 Week 3 win at the Pirate Ship, but the Bucs bounced right back in Week 4, thrashing the Eagles, 33-16.

Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos

Denver ranked seventh last year in blitz percentage, at nearly 30 percent. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, a Wade Phillips disciple, has historically been among the league’s most blitz-friendly play-callers, right up there with Todd Bowles and Brian Flores. Last year, the Eagles faced two teams that ranked top-five in blitz percentage – three if you count the Chiefs in the Super Bowl – and lost two of those three against the Bucs and Commanders.

Week 6: Eagles at Giants (TNF)

Giants probable starting QB for this game, Russell Wilson, started his career 5-0 against the Eagles, with an average win margin of 11 points in his first four wins against them and a passer rating of 99.7 in those five games – third-best among NFL quarterbacks with at least five games against the Eagles in that span. Fortunately for the Eagles, Wilson has been a shell of his early self since leaving Seattle. He suffered his first loss against the Eagles last year while with the Steelers

Week 7: Eagles at Vikings

Since the start of 2000, the Vikings have the most total sacks against the Eagles (27) for any opponents who have played 10 or fewer games against them. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 207 yards on 17 receptions and 25 targets in two games against the Eagles but hasn’t yet found the end zone against them.

Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants

Forget about Malik Nabers. Giants wideout Darius Slayton has the third-most receiving yards against the Eagles since he entered the league in 2019 and the highest yards-per-catch average (18.5) of any of the other 29 NFL receivers who have at least 15 receptions against the Eagles in that span. Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is the NFL's only WR with more TD catches (5) against the Eagles than Slayton (4) in that span, but McLaurin has 33 more receptions.

Week 9: BYE

The Eagles have never lost during the bye week. Look it up.

Week 10: Eagles at Packers (MNF)

It will be interesting to see what adjustments Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley makes after the Eagles beat him twice last season, totaling 56 points between the season opener and NFC Wild Card game. Hafley blitz’s rate of 17 percent ranked second-lowest in the NFL, and Green Bay only sacked Hurts twice in each game. However, Hurts registered his third-lowest completion percentage of the season (59%) in the Brazilian opener, and his worst of the playoffs (62%) came in the Wild Card round.

Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions (SNF)

The Eagles have totaled 82 points in their last two games against the Lions, both games started by Jalen Hurts, and both at Ford Field in Detroit. Amazingly, Hurts hasn't thrown a touchdown against them and has only rushed for one.

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons has five career sacks against the Eagles in six games. Surprisingly, that’s more than he has against the Giants (4.5), who’ve had a far inferior offensive line. Parsons has most victimized the Commanders with 10.5 sacks in eight games.

Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears (Black Friday)

Look for a major change in philosophy from Bears first-year coach Ben Johnson, who was the NFL’s top play-action play caller by far last season, with 220 pass attempts off play action. The Bears, meanwhile, dialed up the fifth-fewest passes last season using play action. The Bears prioritized upgrading their offensive line this offseason and drafted wide receiver Luther Burden III and first-round tight end Colston Loveland. Expect the Bears to get their play-action game going for second-year QB Caleb Williams.

Week 14: Eagles at Chargers (MNF)

The Eagles are 2-5 all-time on the road against the Chargers, with their last win coming in 2017. But they won their first Super Bowl that season. Expect a close game. All seven Eagles road games in franchise history against the Chargers were decided by one possession, including four games decided by three or fewer points.

Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders

Fascinating marriage between organization and head coach. For decades, under Davis family ownership, the Raiders have salivated over speed. On the flip side, new coach and Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll has typically built his teams around ground-and-pound philosophies. Las Vegas even used its first-round pick this year on a running back (Ashton Jeanty) for the first time in 17 years and the second time in 30 years – and Jeanty didn’t even run the 40 at the Combine.

Week 16: Eagles at Commanders

For years, you could count on Washington to have one of the NFL’s most porous offensive lines. But their trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafting of Oregon’s Josh Conerly, who’ll probably play right tackle, gives them their best outside tandem in years despite neither having played a down for the team yet. Assuming RG Sam Cosmi returns in good shape after an ACL tear in the playoffs, the Commanders should have above-average linemen at three of the five positions..

Week 17: Eagles at Bills

During the Josh Allen era, the Bills are 8-1 in Games 15-17 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. In that one loss, to the Jets in the 2019 season finale, Allen was pulled after five pass attempts because the game meant nothing to the Bills in the AFC playoff picture. In those eight wins, the Bills have scored more than 30 points four times, more than 40 twice, and more than 50 once.

Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders

Newly acquired Commanders WR Deebo Samuel, who has 284 yards from scrimmage and 344 all-purpose yards in his career against the Eagles on just 19 touches, has the most of each among Eagles opponents with 20 or fewer touches over the past five seasons. Samuel is one of just four NFL players who have more than 200 yards against the Birds on fewer than 20 touches, joining Amari Cooper (273), D.K. Metcalf (255) and Justin Jefferson (207). Among those four, Samuel has the highest yards per catch (18.8) and highest YAC per reception (13.9). None of the other three has a YAC per reception over 6.8.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports