Philadelphia Eagles 2025 schedule

The 2025 NFL schedule is out, and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are loaded up with nationally televised games, including the customary Week 1 NFL Kickoff Game, which will be hosted by the Birds against the Dallas Cowboys. The full slate of games, all EST:

• Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams, Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 6: Eagles at Giants, Thursday, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 7: Eagles at Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 9: BYE

• Week 10: Eagles at Packers, Monday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 3:00 p.m.

• Week 14: Eagles at Chargers, Monday, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 20, time to be determined

• Week 17: Eagles at Bills, Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders, date and time to be determined



