May 14, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 schedule

The Eagles have five primetime games (so far) in 2025.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
051425JalenHurtsNickSirianni Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles will have a difficult path to repeating as world champions in 2025.

The 2025 NFL schedule is out, and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are loaded up with nationally televised games, including the customary Week 1 NFL Kickoff Game, which will be hosted by the Birds against the Dallas Cowboys. The full slate of games, all EST:

• Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams, Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 6: Eagles at Giants, Thursday, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 7: Eagles at Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 9: BYE

• Week 10: Eagles at Packers, Monday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 3:00 p.m.

• Week 14: Eagles at Chargers, Monday, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 20, time to be determined

• Week 17: Eagles at Bills, Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders, date and time to be determined

