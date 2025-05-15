Game-by-game Eagles 2025 win-loss predictions

Is it a semi-pointless exercise to predict each regular season game's outcome as early as May, a day after the schedule was released? Yes, yes it is. Because I'm a hack sellout, let's just go ahead and do it anyway.

• Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys: The Eagles swept the Cowboys in 2024 by the final scores of 34-6 in Dallas, and 41-7 in Philly, for a total combined score of 75-13, or a point differential of +62. Dak Prescott didn't play in those games, but the Cowboys were 3-5 with him as the starter before he got hurt. The Cowboys simply weren't a very good team last season, and they didn't improve their roster much this offseason.

Win . 1-0.

• Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs: Oh hey, remember when the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-6 in the Super Bowl (and then the Chiefs scored two meaningless TDs against backups to make it look like less of a blowout)? Well, they strike me as a prideful team that will want nothing more than to get a measure of revenge against an Eagles team that so thoroughly embarrassed them in front of a global audience.

The Eagles have gotten out to 1-0 starts in each of Nick Sirianni's four seasons in Philly, but the team has generally not looked very good early in the season.

Loss . 1-1.

• Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams: Saquon Barkley ran for 460 (!) yards in two games against the Rams last season. One game was a blowout, and one game was headed that way before the Rams rallied late to give the Eagles a scare. But ultimately, they were helpless against the Eagles' rushing attack, and they didn't do much to fix those issues during the offseason.

Win . 2-1.

• Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers: This is the third season in a row that the Eagles will face the Bucs in Tampa in September. Playing games in Tampa early in the season can be tricky. I remember when the Eagles played an early season game there in 2018 that was so hot that fans in the stands were keeling over from heat exhaustion. (They lost that day to Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeSean Jackson.)

They also suffered their worst defeat of the season in Tampa last season, losing 33-16. Todd Bowles seems to have Jalen Hurts' number, and this feels like a prime spot for another Birds loss.

Loss . 2-2.

• Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos: The Broncos have a very good defense, but I don't like Bo Nix's chances at the Linc. He was 6-2 with a 102.0 QB rating at home in 2024, and 4-5 with an 85.8 QB rating on the road.

Over-under on the number of inane questions Vic Fangio will get about facing his former team: 5.5.

Win . 3-2.

• Week 6: Eagles at Giants: The Giants should be better in 2025 than they were in 2024, particularly on defense, but they're still something close to a bottom-five team, and obviously the Eagles have owned them in recent years.

Win . 4-2.

• Week 7: Eagles at Vikings: If I'm betting on what NFL team will have the biggest decrease in win total from 2024 to 2025, a strong contender would be the Vikings, who somehow went 14-3 last year, but are heading into 2025 with a rookie starter at quarterback.

Win . 5-2

• Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants: The Giants' first seven games this season:

At Commanders At Cowboys Chiefs Chargers At Saints Eagles At Broncos At Eagles

Their season might be over by November... again.

Win . 6-2.

• Week 9: BYE: The Eagles get a week off, and will gear up for their second tough stretch of the season.

• Week 10: Eagles at Packers: The bitch-ass Packers are the team most responsible for trying to ban the Brotherly Shove. It'll be funny if they're successful in that pursuit, and the Eagles run it down their throats all night anyway.

Win . 7-2.

• Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions: After facing the Packers on Monday Night Football, the Eagles won't get back to Philly until Tuesday morning. They'll then have a short week to prepare for their biggest threat in the NFC, the Lions. The Eagles never had to go through Detroit on their way to the Super Bowl last season, so it would have been interesting to see what would have happened if the Lions didn't blow it against the Commanders. (I think the Eagles were a juggernaut in the playoffs, and it wouldn't have mattered, but whatever.)

Here I see an Eagles home loss on a difficult short week.

Loss . 7-3.

• Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys: I'm banking on Dallas being a mess by this point in the season, and the Eagles roll them on the road for the second consecutive year.

Win . 8-3.

• Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears: The Bears are pretenders until they're not. They got better this offseason, but they're still a ways away from any kind of legitimate contention.

Win . 9-3.

• Week 14: Eagles at Chargers: Assuming A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are still healthy at this point in the season, the Chargers don't have cornerbacks who can cover them.

Win . 10-3.

• Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders: I see a struggle here, much like the Eagles struggled with bad teams like the Jaguars and Panthers last season, but they ultimately get the job done.

Win . 11-3.

• Week 16: Eagles at Commanders: The Eagles and Commanders played each other three times last season, and there was some palpable bitterness growing between them. Why stall the momentum of this rivalry by waiting until Week 16 for these two teams to square off again? It doesn't make any sense.

Anyway, the Commanders' run defense sucked last season and they didn't do anything to fix it.

With this win, the Eagles become the first NFC East team to repeat as divisional champs since 2004.

Win . 12-3.

• Week 17: Eagles at Bills: With the Eagles and Bills both vying for homefield advantage throughout in the playoffs, Josh Allen is just too much for the Eagles in an absolutely bitter cold, windy, nasty winter evening.

Loss . 12-4.

• Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders: The Eagles have the division clinched and are locked into the 2 seed in a weak NFC, so they rest starters. The Commanders capitalize and win, earning them the 7 seed in the NFC.



Loss . 12-5.

• Wildcard Round vs. Commanders: The Eagles face the Commanders for the third time in four weeks (again, a possibility that is just so stupid), and the outcome looks a lot like the NFC Championship Game a year ago.



Win . 13-5.

• Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers: Away from the warm Florida climate, the Bucs come to Philly, where Hurts and the Eagles finally get the best of them in the playoffs.

Win. 14-5.

• NFC Championship Game at Lions: The Eagles have the better roster, but the fatigue of playing 20+ games in two consecutive seasons catches up with them, and the Lions are too much for the Eagles in a loud Ford Field in Detroit. Eagles fans learn all offseason how annoying Lions fans are, and some new Philadelphia villains on the field are born.

Loss . 14-6.

• Commanders record: 9-8 (0-1 in the playoffs)

• Cowboys record: 8-9

• Giants record: 6-11

