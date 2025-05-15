NFL Owners to vote on allowing players to participate in Olympic flag football

Imagine watching from TV as Jalen Hurts drops back and throws a 25-yard slant.

Pretty easy, right?

Now imagine that Hurts is wearing red, white and blue instead of Midnight Green and that his pass is headed for a receiver who doesn’t play for the Eagles but for the United States of America.

How’s that possible?

NFL owners next week will consider a proposal that would allow the league's players to participate in flag football events for the 2028 Summer Olympics, as outlined by a memo that circulated Thursday.

The resolution said, “membership believes that participation by NFL Players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California will support such growth and advance several League interests, including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our League partners.”

The 2028 Summer Games in L.A. already have several NFL teams, including the Eagles, attached to it with flag football ambassadors.

Hurts is one of those ambassadors, and last year appeared in an ad campaign to promote the arrival of men’s and women’s flag football to the Olympics.

In the memo, the NFL said it will work with the NFLPA, other NFL committees, and other Olympic governing bodies to negotiate specific agreements for NFL players who participate in the games.

Some of those agreements include:

• Allowing any NFL player under contract to try out.

• A limit of no more than one player from any NFL team.

• Additionally, permission for each NFL Club’s designated International Player to play for his country.

• Providing appropriate injury protection through insurance policies, along with salary cap credit, for any player injured while participating in flag football activities related to the Olympics.

• An agreed upon implementation by flag football teams of NFL minimum-standard medical staffs and field surfaces.

• Flag football games and an events schedule that don't "unreasonably conflict" with a player’s commitments to his NFL team.

NFL owners will vote on the resolution, and other league matters such as the “Tush Push,” next week at the Spring Owners’ Meetings in Minnesota.

The 2028 Summer Games will be held from July 14-30, which means NFL players participating in flag football could miss some training camp if the proposal passes.

