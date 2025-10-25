Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie went on the record to discuss a possible A.J. Brown trade

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie goes on the record to talk about the team every year at the NFL's annual Owners' Meetings, which are held each offseason after the meaty part of free agency and before the draft.

Otherwise, it takes a pretty noteworthy event — such as "Media Night" the week of a Super Bowl that the Eagles are participating in — for Lurie to talk on the record.

This week at the NFL's fall meetings in Manhattan, the Athletic's Dianna Russini got Lurie to comment on a potential trade of star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

I asked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie what he would do if Brown knocked on his door and asked for a trade. His answer was firm, team-first and championship-minded. “We do what’s best for the team,” he said. “We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles. We will always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.” Bottom line: Brown can be frustrated all he wants, but this team plays for the ring first. However, GM Howie Roseman will always listen, and if the Eagles get an exorbitant offer? Nobody is untradable in Philadelphia.

Of course, Brown's relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts has been an ever-present storyline since last season, and Brown has taken to social media multiple times this season to voice his frustration after games.

For an owner who is shielded from public commentary built on decades of precedent, Lurie's willingness to comment on the record in-season about the trade of a star player is noteworthy, to say the least.

To begin, Lurie took the question seriously. Had he been asked about the trade of other star players like Jalen Carter or Zack Baun or Jalen Hurts, I imagine that the question would be met with confusion. But with Brown, the fact that Lurie answered at all confirms that it was a legitimate inquiry, and likely strategic.



It is highly unlikely that the Eagles will deal Brown before the November 4 trade deadline. But Lurie had the opportunity to say the team wouldn't trade him — or simply to decline to talk at all, as usual — but he did neither.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader