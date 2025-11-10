Eagles-Packers Week 10 inactives, with analysis

With the Philadelphia Eagles getting some reinforcements back from injury, unretirement, and via trade during the bye week, only one starter is inactive for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the Eagles' and Packers' inactives, with analysis...





Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback. Patrick Johnson is a practice squad elevation.

• C Cam Jurgens: Jurgens injured his knee against the Vikings, and he missed the Giants game before the bye. His injury likely isn't long-term, or the Eagles would have added him to the injured reserve list. Brett Toth started against the Giants Week 9, and played surprisingly well.



• iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside a bit as well.



• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is now the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley. He will not get to play against his former team.



• CB Jaire Alexander: Alexander did not make the trip to Green Bay, which is not a good sign for his prospects of contributing in a positive way this season.



• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp. The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. The Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day practice window prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Giants, and they must elevate him this week or he'll be done for the season. • WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games. • EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over. • LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett. The Packers' inactives: