Eagles-Packers Week 10 inactives, with analysis

November 10, 2025
With the Philadelphia Eagles getting some reinforcements back from injury, unretirement, and via trade during the bye week, only one starter is inactive for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Here are the Eagles' and Packers' inactives, with analysis...
Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback. Patrick Johnson is a practice squad elevation.
• C Cam Jurgens: Jurgens injured his knee against the Vikings, and he missed the Giants game before the bye. His injury likely isn't long-term, or the Eagles would have added him to the injured reserve list. Brett Toth started against the Giants Week 9, and played surprisingly well.
• iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside a bit as well.
• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is now the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley. He will not get to play against his former team.
• CB Jaire Alexander: Alexander did not make the trip to Green Bay, which is not a good sign for his prospects of contributing in a positive way this season.
• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.
• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.
The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. The Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day practice window prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Giants, and they must elevate him this week or he'll be done for the season.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.
The Packers' inactives:
Packers inactives pic.twitter.com/FDFcKqEFGB— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 10, 2025
Noteworthy scratches:
• The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. The Packers will likely start Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at CB, with Javon Bullard in the slot.
• Van Ness was the 13th overall pick in 2023, and is part of the Packers' D-line rotation. He has 1.5 sacks, but has missed the Packers' last three games.
• The Packers were already going to be without star TE Tucker Kraft and WR Jayden Reed. They'll also be without Golden, the Packers' first-round pick in 2025.
• TE Tucker Kraft (IR, torn ACL, season over): Kraft was having an All-Pro type of season, with 32 catches for 489 yards and 6 TDs through the Packers' first 8 games, but he tore his ACL during their Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and his season is over. He is the Packers' leader in receiving yards and receiving TDs.
• WR Jayden Reed (IR, shoulder/foot, eligible to return from IR at any time): Reed is probably the Packers' best receiver. In 2024, he led the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857), and had 6 TDs. He had a big game in Brazil against the Eagles, catching 4 passes for 138 yards and a TD, plus a 33-yard TD run. Reed had concurrent surgeries on a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture in his foot in September. He is eligible to come off of IR at any time, but is extremely unlikely to play Week 10 against the Eagles:
Always a welcome sign to see Jayden Reed around the rest of the WRs at practice. His timetable to return is still unknown but the expectation a couple months back was sometime in November #Packers pic.twitter.com/8N66c5aOIA— Cameron Ezeir (@EzeirCameron) November 6, 2025
• EDGE Brenton Cox (IR, groin, eligible to return at any time): Cox is a backup edge defender who had 4 sacks in 7 games for the Packers in 2024.
• LB Nick Niemann (IR, pectoral, eligible to return after Week 12): Niemann is a sneaky important player for the Packers, as he is fifth in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles. He suffered a pectoral injury Week 8 against the Steelers.
