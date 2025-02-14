Eagles fans get married on Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Super Bowl parade

Love was in the air on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Friday's parade for the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. And with the timing lining up perfectly on Valentine's Day, one couple opted to celebrate the joyous occasion by getting married.

Ray and Kim Cress, of Kensington, tied the knot Friday afternoon at 17th Street and the Parkway. The couple have been together for about a year and had already made plans to get married on Valentine's Day. After the Eagles won the NFC championship game in late January, they began to wonder whether a potential Super Bowl parade would land on their wedding day.

The Eagles went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, winning their second championship in seven years. Tuesday's snowstorm – and then rain on Wednesday and Thursday – ended up pushing the parade to Friday. The Cresses decided the parade would be the perfect scene to celebrate their love with crowds of Eagles fans surrounding them.

"We're both Eagles fans, and we watched the Super Bowl," Ray said shortly after the couple's nuptials. The newlyweds stopped for coffee in the Dunkin' at 15th and Spring Garden streets – Kim was still wearing her wedding dress, her nails painted Eagles green, and Ray sporting a kelly green Saquon Barkley jersey atop his suit jacket.

"The weather played a part this week, and somehow we got blessed," Ray said. "One-in-a-million chance, and we took it to the streets."

The Cresses said they'll finish out the night toasting with family and friends at Sharkey's Grill and Ale House in Northeast Philly.