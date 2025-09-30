Has the Eagles' pass offense reached a new low? You might be surprised.

Through four weeks of the season, the Eagles' pass offense is averaging just 138 yards per game. Only the Tennessee Titans, a winless team riding a rookie quarterback, have a lower average.

Despite having two of the NFL's best receivers and one of the game's best tight ends, the Eagles are averaging fewer than 5.5 yards per pass. They rank 26th in that category.

Jalen Hurts has twice failed to exceed 130 passing yards. His 6.0 yards per attempt is so low that it ties him with Cincinnati's Jake Browning, and sits lower than QBs such as San Francisco's Mac Jones, the Giants' Russell Wilson, and Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr.

It's safe to say the Eagles' perpetually inconsistent pass offense has reached an all-time low, right?

Actually, no.

A quick look back at last year's offensive production reveals a similar stretch that perhaps should serve as a cautionary tale about calling for an offensive coordinator's firing, labeling the head coach incompetent, or jumping off the starting quarterback's bandwagon.

The Eagles went through a similar spate of dormant passing offense in 2024, in a four-week span from Weeks 11-14 against the Commanders, Rams, Ravens and Panthers. There are some other single games from 2024 that were also worse than what the Eagles have shown so far this year.

In fact, their lowest pass total (which tracks pass yards minus sack yards) this season – 94 yards in Week 2 against the Chiefs, and Sunday's 112 against the Bucs – wouldn't even qualify among the top three worst passing efforts last season.

See for yourself:

Week/Opponent Jalen Hurts Pass Yards Team Pass Yards NFC Divisional vs. LAR 128 65 Week 7 @ NYG 114 70 Week 14 vs. CAR 108 83





This season, Hurts has thrown for more than 128 yards in three of the four games. Also, the Panthers finished last year as the NFL's worst-ranked defense while the Giants ranked 24th. In the past three weeks, the Eagles have faced two defenses – Tampa Bay and Los Angeles – that are currently ranked in the top 10.

The Eagles went through a three-game slate last year in which they averaged just 121 pass yards per game, which is even lower than what they're averaging right now by about 20 yards, and won all three games.

Week/Opponent Team Pass Yards Outcome Week 12 @ LAR 167 W 37-20 Week 13 @ BAL 112 W 24-19 Week 14 vs. CAR 83 W 22-16





The sentiment then, as it is now, is that this was an unsustainable trend, even as the Eagles were in the midst of a 10-game win streak. But the Eagles won their first two playoff games despite having fewer than 130 total pass yards, and just 65 against the Rams in the NFC Divisional round.

In 2023, the Eagles were more consistent and slightly more prolific overall when throwing the ball, and never had any games of fewer than 130 pass yards, but they totaled fewer than 200 pass yards in about half their games. They also imploded at the end of the year and lost in the Wild Card round.

This isn't to suggest that the Eagles are fine and can always fall back on being undefeated through a very difficult part of their schedule and victorious in 20 of their past 21 games. They overcame their pass game deficiencies last year with a rushing offense that was as lethal and explosive as any team's best pass offense.

This year, the Eagles haven't fared nearly as well on the ground and they've relied on some timely field goal blocks along with a turnover-inspired defense to edge their opponents. They continue to corner the market on winning ugly and prevailing in games decided by one possession.

But it's a good reminder that the Eagles have been, and probably will continue to be, an offense that endures throes of inconsistency. While their most recent alternation between scorching hot and ice cold might give the impression that something's wrong with the infrastructure or play caller or route concepts, recent history – as recent as the second half of last year – suggests that it's just their latest dance with an erratic passing attack that's likely to break out at some point and then revert back to being inconsistent again.

What's that mean for the long term?

If you believe past performance is an indicator of future results, you're probably in the camp that's less concerned and more likely to believe that winning 20 of the past 21 games is proof positive.

If you believe the league is constantly adjusting and scheming to exploit the weaknesses of the elite, or in the law of averages, you're probably concerned that some heartbreaks lie ahead.

But some facts about this most recent patch of lackluster passing are unequivocal – A.J. Brown is frustrated and the offense has leaned too heavily on shot plays instead of sequencing and rhythm, but also the Eagles have the seventh-highest scoring offense and seventh-best time of possession. They've finished exactly seventh in scoring offense in each of the past two seasons.

Situationally in 2025, they are the only NFL team with a 100% rate of red zone touchdown conversions (11 touchdowns, 11 trips) and they're tied for eighth in third-down conversions (42%).

Reconcile all of this how you want. The reality is, these are who the Eagles are, and who they've been for quite a while.

