Eagles podcast: Cowboys week, and trade deadline talk

It's Cowboys week, and while excitement perhaps isn't as high for that as it has been in the past, it's still Cowboys week. In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the state of both teams, the matchup itself, and some trade deadline possibilities.

Injury news

Jason Peters, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, T.J. Edwards, and Rudy Ford will all return soon, some perhaps this week. Others, like Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, and as always, Alshon Jeffery, maybe not so much. What should the Eagles do along the offensive line with Peters returning? And at wide receiver?

Trade deadline

Who are some potential targets? What positions should they target? Who could the Eagles sell?

Eagles-Cowboys

Is Ben DiNucci basically Luke Falk? Cowboys injury-ravaged offensive line tutorial. Zeke looks washed. McCarthy one-and-done? Is the Football Team Philly’s biggest threat in the NFC East?

Picks