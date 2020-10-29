More Sports:

October 29, 2020

Eagles podcast: Cowboys week, and trade deadline talk

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102920CarsonWentz James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz

It's Cowboys week, and while excitement perhaps isn't as high for that as it has been in the past, it's still Cowboys week. In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the state of both teams, the matchup itself, and some trade deadline possibilities.

Injury news

  1. Jason Peters, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, T.J. Edwards, and Rudy Ford will all return soon, some perhaps this week.
  2. Others, like Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, and as always, Alshon Jeffery, maybe not so much. 
  3. What should the Eagles do along the offensive line with Peters returning? And at wide receiver? 

Trade deadline

  1. Who are some potential targets? 
  2. What positions should they target? 
  3. Who could the Eagles sell? 

Eagles-Cowboys

  1. Is Ben DiNucci basically Luke Falk? 
  2. Cowboys injury-ravaged offensive line tutorial.
  3. Zeke looks washed.
  4. McCarthy one-and-done? 
  5. Is the Football Team Philly’s biggest threat in the NFC East?

Picks

  1. Bucs (-10.5) at Giants
  2. Cowboys at Eagles (-7.5)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers to hire Daryl Morey as new President of Basketball Operations
Daryl-morey_102820_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Laying out an offseason plan for the Phillies that doesn't include J.T. Realmuto
Joe-Girardi_102820_usat

Movies

'Concrete Cowboy,' filmed in Philly, will be released on Netflix
Elba Concrete Cowboys Philly

Food & Drink

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box
Insomnia Cookies Halloween

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved