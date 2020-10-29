Eagles podcast: Cowboys week, and trade deadline talk

October 29, 2020
It's Cowboys week, and while excitement perhaps isn't as high for that as it has been in the past, it's still Cowboys week. In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the state of both teams, the matchup itself, and some trade deadline possibilities.
Injury news
Trade deadline
Eagles-Cowboys
Picks
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
