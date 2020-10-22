Eagles podcast: Discussing Doug Pederson's and Carson Wentz's job performances

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Eagles-Ravens game, and took a look at some big-picture stuff regarding the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles-Ravens, and other Week 6 takeaways

Biggest takeaway from the game? Offense doing some good things against tough defenses despite being banged up. Credit to Doug Pederson? Weekly check-in on the Carson Wentz concern level. Eagles going to be buyers at the deadline?! The NFC East is so trash.

Eagles-Giants

Injury stuff: Alshon out, DeSean, Lane, and Avonte back. Daniel Jones has sucked after a promising rookie season. Giants 32nd in offensive DVOA Eagles insanely injured on offense. Giants 17th in defensive DVOA.

NFL picks

Cowboys at Football Team (-1) Giants at Eagles (-4.5)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.



