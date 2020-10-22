More Sports:

October 22, 2020

Eagles podcast: Discussing Doug Pederson's and Carson Wentz's job performances

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Eagles-Ravens game, and took a look at some big-picture stuff regarding the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles-Ravens, and other Week 6 takeaways

  1. Biggest takeaway from the game?
  2. Offense doing some good things against tough defenses despite being banged up. Credit to Doug Pederson?
  3. Weekly check-in on the Carson Wentz concern level.
  4. Eagles going to be buyers at the deadline?!
  5. The NFC East is so trash.

Eagles-Giants

  1. Injury stuff: Alshon out, DeSean, Lane, and Avonte back.
  2. Daniel Jones has sucked after a promising rookie season. Giants 32nd in offensive DVOA
  3. Eagles insanely injured on offense. Giants 17th in defensive DVOA.

NFL picks

  1. Cowboys at Football Team (-1)
  2. Giants at Eagles (-4.5)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

