Eagles podcast: Discussing Doug Pederson's and Carson Wentz's job performances

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I recapped the Eagles-Ravens game, and took a look at some big-picture stuff regarding the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles-Ravens, and other Week 6 takeaways
- Biggest takeaway from the game?
- Offense doing some good things against tough defenses despite being banged up. Credit to Doug Pederson?
- Weekly check-in on the Carson Wentz concern level.
- Eagles going to be buyers at the deadline?!
- The NFC East is so trash.
Eagles-Giants
- Injury stuff: Alshon out, DeSean, Lane, and Avonte back.
- Daniel Jones has sucked after a promising rookie season. Giants 32nd in offensive DVOA
- Eagles insanely injured on offense. Giants 17th in defensive DVOA.
NFL picks
- Cowboys at Football Team (-1)
- Giants at Eagles (-4.5)
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader