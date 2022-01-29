Eagles podcast: The future of the offensive line

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed Brandon Brooks' retirement, the future of the Eagles' offensive line, and we gave some early guesses on whether some key players will stay or go.

We also looked at the quarterback play during the NFL's divisional round games and opined on how those performances apply to the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

Listen below (BGN Radio #234). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader