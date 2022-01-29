More Sports:

January 29, 2022

Eagles podcast: The future of the offensive line

By Jimmy Kempski
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Lane Johnson #65 and Brandon Brooks #79 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed Brandon Brooks' retirement, the future of the Eagles' offensive line, and we gave some early guesses on whether some key players will stay or go.

We also looked at the quarterback play during the NFL's divisional round games and opined on how those performances apply to the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. 

Listen below (BGN Radio #234). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


