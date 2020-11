In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I played a round of "Stay or Go: Howie, Doug, and Carson edition," and we discussed whether or not Carson Wentz and other underperforming players should be benched.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader