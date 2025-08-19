Eagles positional group review: Better or worse since the start of training camp?

Let's take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups and opine on whether we feel better or worse about each of them since the start of training camp.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts' play during camp was fine, despite missing A.J. Brown for most of the summer and DeVonta Smith for some of it. There's no reason to worry about him.

The battle for the QB3 job is probably settled. Dorian Thompson-Robinson outplayed Kyle McCord throughout camp, but he did not look good in the preseason games, so the Eagles will have the easy choice to keep the rookie over the three-year vet.

But the real story here is Tanner McKee, who easily had the best camp of his career, and who diced up the Bengals' starting defense in the first preseason game. He's a likely future starter in the NFL, and the Eagles could capitalize on his trade value next offseason.

Verdict: Better 👍

Running back

Oddly, Saquon Barkley's camp a year ago wasn't really that impressive, and then he was the best player in the NFL during the regular season. This year, he was a star in camp.

I also thought Will Shipley answered some concerns about his pass protection, and was encouraged by A.J. Dillon's ability to catch the football.

Montrell Johnson had a good start to camp before getting injured. He has a future home on the practice squad.

Verdict: Better 👍

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown missed the majority of camp with a hamstring injury. There isn't concern that he'll be affected during the regular season, and it wouldn't be surprising if went out and had like 10 catches for 160 yards and 2 TDs against the Cowboys Week 1. But, it would probably be cooler if he was completely healthy and didn't miss any time during camp. I mean, right?

After a slow start to camp, Jahan Dotson became more active, and seems to have developed some rapport with Hurts. I expect him to make more of an impact in 2025, thought obviously that's a low bar for achievement.

The team might have also found a player in undrafted rookie free agent Darius Cooper.

Verdict: Worse, I suppose 👎, though better if we see a seamless return from Brown.

Tight end

Beyond Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, none of the other tight ends on the roster have really stepped up and definitively separated from the others, though Kylen Granson does appear to be in the lead for the TE3 spot, if the Eagles even keep three tight ends.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Offensive line

There was a camp battle for the starting RG job, but nobody ever seriously challenged Tyler Steen for it. Still, Steen played well and earned that spot, regardless of his lack of quality competition. That's the good.

The bad is that the Eagles' offensive line depth looks shaky, and Landon Dickerson may or may not be ready for Week 1 after having a procedure to repair a meniscus injury.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Edge defender

Nolan Smith was often limited throughout camp, and Jalyx Hunt didn't make plays every day, as Josh Sweat often did in past camps. Still, Vic Fangio feels good about that duo, and they should be fine for the regular season.

The Eagles signed Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari to cheap deals in free agency and they'll both make the team, but they might not be as good of depth pieces as other edge defenders in past Eagles seasons.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Interior defensive line

Moro Ojomo was a disruptive beast all summer long, while Jordan Davis slimmed down and looks more spry. Jalen Carter also seems to have embraced more of a leadership role on the team.

Verdict: Better 👍

Off-ball linebacker

Jihaad Campbell wasn't expected to practice until August, but he was out there as (more or less) a full participant from Day 1. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Trotter was steady, and Smael Mondon showed that he has legitimate talent.

Zack Baun missed most of camp with a back contusion, and like Brown above it would be preferable if he were just fully healthy, but there's no real concern that he won't be good to go for Week 1.

With the eventual return of Nakobe Dean, the Eagles have an absurd amount of linebacker depth after years of neglecting the position.

Verdict: Better 👍

Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell had a stellar camp, and looks poised to be a top-5 cornerback in 2025. That's huge.

Unfortunately, whoever wins the CB2 opposite him is going to be the player opposing offensive coordinators try to expose, and there's a pretty good chance they'll have some success there.

Verdict: Worse 👎

Safety

Sydney Brown had a perfectly fine camp, in that he didn't make egregious mistakes, while Andrew Mukuba had an eye-opening performance in the second preseason game.

Also, we'll see how the secondary shakes out, but Cooper DeJean could be playing safety in the base defense, and in my opinion there should be little doubt that he'll play well there if need be, because, well, he's just a really good football player.

And, of course, Reed Blankenship is the constant on the back end.

I actually kinda like what the Eagles have at safety.

Verdict: Better 👍

Specialists

Jake Elliott feels primed for a comeback season after a shaky one in 2024. Braden Mann launched bombs all throughout camp.

The answers in the return game aren't obvious, but we kinda knew that going in.

Verdict: Better 👍

