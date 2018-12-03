Eagles-Redskins inactives, with analysis

As usual, the Philadelphia Eagles will head into Monday night with a laundry list of injured players. In this matchup, however, the Washington Redskins are arguably every bit as banged-up.

Here's are the Eagles' and Redskins' inactives, with analysis:

• CB Jalen Mills: Mills was toasted quite a bit during the early part of the season, but he was playing better when he went down with a foot injury. After seeing some of his replacements in action over the last few games, it is clear why Schwartz prefers Mills over the rest of the bunch.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox's injury looked more serious when it occurred than it actually is, but he'll still likely miss some time.



• LB Jordan Hicks: This is perhaps a weird take, but Hicks' absence might not be the worst thing for the Eagles, as they'll get a chance to see how Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry look with more snaps and more responsibilities. Hicks is a free agent this offseason, and the Eagles will have to make a decision on how important he is to the team, and how much they're willing to spend to keep him. How Nigel Bradham, Grugier-Hill, and Gerry play with Hicks away could be part of that puzzle.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: Third QB.



• OG Chance Warmack: The Eagles have a number of players coming back from injury on defense who may not yet be 100 percent, so they need as many bodies as possible on that side of the ball. As such, the Eagles will roll with seven offensive linemen.



• OT Jordan Mailata: Mailata is back down again with the Eagles getting healthier.



• OT/OG Matt Pryor: Pryor's streak of being on the inactive list every week stays alive.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett had shoulder surgery, and his season is over. Barnett was the starting RDE who was off to a fast start this season, collecting 2.5 sacks (including a game-ending sack against the Indianapolis Colts), before suffering a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. He played two games through the injury, but was much less effective than when he was fully healthy. Michael Bennett has taken over as the new starting RDE.

• CB Ronald Darby (IR): Darby was up and down as a starter this season before he tore his ACL. At a minimum, he's a lot better than the players who are trying to replace him.



• RB Jay Ajayi (IR): Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs. In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back. He was placed on IR with a torn ACL.

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he had 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. McLeod was replaced initially by Corey Graham, and later Avonte Maddox.

• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, formerly the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. Doug Pederson noted that Wallace is doing well, but he is not yet ready to return..



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury. Like Wallace, Hollins is not yet ready to return.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers.

• TE Josh Perkins (IR): Perkins is done for the season with a knee injury. The Eagles activated Richard Rodgers off of IR to replace him.

Here are the Redskins' inactives:

WR Trey Quinn

CB Quinton Dunbar

RB Samaje Perine

RB Byron Marshall

OT Austin Howard

DL Matt Ionnidis



The three players of note are Quinn (slot receiver and returner), Dunbar (starting corner), and Ionnidis (good rotational defensive lineman).

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• QB Alex Smith (IR): Heading into the game in which he was injured, Smith had led the Redskins to a 6-3 record, throwing for 10 TDs and 3 INTs, with a quarterback rating of 90.7. The Redskins' backup quarterback is Colt McCoy, an eight year veteran with a career starting record of 7-18. McCoy is almost like a less-talented version of Smith. The Redskins didn't carry a third quarterback at the time of Smith's injury, but they have since signed Mark Sanchez.



• RG Brandon Scherff (IR): Scherff made each of the last two Pro Bowl rosters, but was lost for the season after injuring a pectoral muscle. He was replaced in the lineup by Tony Bergstrom.



• LG Shawn Lauvao (IR): In the same game the Redskins lost Scherff, they also lost :Lauvao for the season with a torn ACL. Lauvao was replaced by Jonathan Cooper.

• WR Paul Richardson (IR): At the time he was lost for the season, Richardson was the Redskins' leading wide receiver, statistically. He was the deep threat in the Redskins' offense.



• RB Derrius Guice (IR): Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Guice was a player commonly mocked to the Philadelphia Eagles, who were thought to be in the market for a running back. Instead, Guice was passed over by the Eagles and the rest of the league, likely due to what was considered to be at the time, “personality concerns.” He ended up being selected in the second round, 59th overall, by Washington. After an encouraging offseason, Guice was lost for the season with a torn ACL, and the Redskins signed Adrian Peterson to replace him.



• OT Geron Christian (IR): Christian was the Redskins' third-round pick in 2018. He played at LT in relief of Williams at times this season. Should Williams go down against the Eagles, Ty Nsekhe would fill in.



• LB Reuben Foster (Commissioner's exempt list): Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence late Saturday night at the Niners' team hotel in Tampa. It was his third arrest in 2018, and second accusation of domestic violence in the last year. The Redskins scooped Foster up off of waivers without even contacting the police for more information of his arrest. Instead, they claimed to have spoken with former teammates of Foster's at Alabama who are presently on the Redskins' roster, of which there are five. It was later uncovered by the Washington D.C. media that the Redskins only spoke with two of Foster's former Bama teammates. What a joke of a franchise.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader